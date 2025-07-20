Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 Preview: Betrayal Is the New Black

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-verse, Venomverse

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 brings death, betrayal, and two mystery champions to the multiversal mayhem this Wednesday. Who lives? Who dies?

Article Summary Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3 hits comic shops on July 23rd, featuring death, betrayal, and two new mystery champions

The multiversal battle royale continues as Spider-Man and friends face off against Venom and the symbiotes

Blood has been spilled, and the webs are off in this thrilling continuation of the Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse saga

DEATH AND BETRAYAL! Round two has begun! But who was able to make it? Now that blood has been spilled, the webs are off as Spider-Man and friends face off yet again against Venom and the symbiotes! But not before TWO new champions are added to the roster! Who could these warriors be? And will they add to the slaughter that has now unleashed among the competitors, or will they betray their own team to avoid the conflict?

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #3

by Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom & Jim Towe, cover by Luciano Vecchio

DEATH AND BETRAYAL! Round two has begun! But who was able to make it? Now that blood has been spilled, the webs are off as Spider-Man and friends face off yet again against Venom and the symbiotes! But not before TWO new champions are added to the roster! Who could these warriors be? And will they add to the slaughter that has now unleashed among the competitors, or will they betray their own team to avoid the conflict?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621031200311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621031200316 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #3 JAN BAZALDUA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621031200321 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #3 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

