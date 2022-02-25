Spider-Woman #20 Preview: Spider-Woman No More?!

In this preview of Spider-Woman #20, Jessica Drew considers giving up the spandex once and for all as her enemies plot against her. Might as well do it, Jess. Marvel can make a couple of legacy characters and then you get your own super-mega-crossover event when you come back in a few months! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Woman #20

by Karla Pacheco & Pere Perez, cover by Junggeun Yoon

ENTER…THE ANTI-ARACHNINE! Spider-Woman has made a lot of enemies in her time… …and that's about to come back to bite her in a big way. What's worse than a Sinister Six? THE ANTI-ARACHNINE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609671802011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609671802021 – SPIDER-WOMAN 20 TALASKI X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609671802031 – SPIDER-WOMAN 20 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609671802041 – SPIDER-WOMAN 20 PEREZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

