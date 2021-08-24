Spidey Screws Up Again in Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #2

Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Spider-Man stuck with a rampaging Hulk at the Crossroads of Reality. Luckily, he has a mysterious and dangerous magical stone in his position that he can probably use to… oh, dammit, ol' Butterfingers Parker went and dropped. Well, at least he can get it back, and now as long as he's carefu– oh, dammit, now the stone is merging into his brain. That can't be good. Hopefully Black Cat and Dr. Strange can save his ass before this mini-series is over. Check out the preview below.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210661

(W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land

While SPIDER-MAN is trapped in the Crossroads Dimension with THE RAMPAGING HULK… BLACK CAT must find her man Spidey with the help of a certain SORCERER SUPREME!

The Symbiote Spider-Man creative team continues to bring you unrevealed tales from Peter Parker and the Symbiote's past in the Modern Marvel Manner you know and love!

Rated T

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $3.99