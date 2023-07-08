Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: godzilla, sonic, star trek, tmnt

Star Trek, Sonic & TMNT – IDW Panels For San Diego Comic-Con 2023

IDW Publishing is the closest comic book publisher to San Diego Comic-Con, will be at the show this year on booth #2729. As well as five panels through the show, and signings to follow.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Star Trek: Going Bigger and More Boldly Than Ever Before!

12:00pm-1:00pm, Room 28DE

Day of Blood is upon us! Never before has Star Trek been bigger (or bloodier). Join IDW Group Editor Heather Antos and Chris Cantwell, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing, the writers of the first-ever Star Trek comics event as they give an inside look into this bold crossover. Plus, Marc Guggenheim, Sam Maggs, Malachi Ward, Chirs Sequiera, and Liana Kangas share all the exciting things happening across IDW's Eisner-nominated line of Star Trek comics.FRIDAY, JULY 21

IDW Publishing: 2023 and Beyond!

1:30pm-2:30pm, Room 10

Join IDW Publishing's Co-Publishers Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis along with EIC Jamie S. Rich and Top Shelf's Chris Staros, as they discuss the exciting new direction of IDW's future. From fan-favorite series like TMNT, Star Trek, Sonic the Hedgehog, Godzilla, and My Little Ponies, to Top Shelf gems like Cosmoknights, to IDW Originals like Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces–IDW has something for everyone! Don't miss this chance to hear about the amazing work being done by talents like Snyder, Hannah Templer, Jeremy Lambert, Sam Maggs, Frank Tieri, Scott Bryan Wilson, Che Grayson, and moreI. The future is bright at IDW Publishing, so come join the excitement!

SATURDAY, JULY 22

TMNT: The Next Evolution of Turtlemania

11:00am-12:00pm, Room 23ABC

From the unstoppable ongoing series to the new frontier of The Last Ronin to nostalgia-packed stories of Saturday Morning Adventures to epic crossovers like TMNT x Stranger Things, Turtlemania is in full force and isn't slowing down. Join IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team as Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Mateus Santolouco, Erik Burnham, Ben Bishop, and Senior Editor Charles Beacham take the stage to discuss what's next for everyone's favorite heroes in a half-shell. Serious shellheads won't want to miss this panel that's guaranteed to serve heaping helping of shell shock!

The One and only IDW Artist's Edition Panel!

2:00pm-3:00pm, Room 4

For those who love dramatic inks and original pages, IDW has the perfect addition for your shelf. IDW's Artist's and Artisan Editions collect some of the most iconic runs by popular artists including Mike Mignola, Todd McFarlane, and Jim Lee, among so many more legendary names. These editions preserve the unique nuances of the original art via detailed scans–effectively putting you in the studio with your favorite illustrator. Join Scott Dunbier, the man responsible for these incredible editions, as he discusses his future plans for this remarkable line of books with moderator Kristen Simon.

SUNDAY, JULY 22

Sonic The Hedgehog: Speeding to the 900th Adventure!

10:00am-11:00am, Room 25ABC

Gotta go fast to the IDW Sonic the Hedgehog panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Join the creative team – including Sonic editor David Mariotte and writer Evan Stanley – as they celebrate the upcoming 900th adventure of the Blue Blur with super fun stories that will leave fans spinning. Get ready to race into action with exciting sneak peeks and announcements that will make this panel one for the history books.

And the signings:

THURSDAY, JULY 20

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES

10:30am-11:30am

Ellen Boener, Jeremy Lambert, Casey Gilly

12:00pm-1:00pm

Erik Burnham, Fero Pe, Ben Bishop

1:30pm-2:30pm

Christopher Cantwell, Marc Guggenheim, Sam Maggs, Malachi Ward

3:00pm-4:00pm

Frank Tieri

FRIDAY, JULY 21

DARK SPACES: GOOD DEEDS

11:00am-12:00pm

Che Grayson

12:30pm-1:30pm

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell

3:30pm-4:00pm

Rich Douek, Cavan Scott, Scott Bryan Wilson

4:30pm-5:30pm

Eddie Campbell

SATURDAY, JULY 22

COSMOKNIGHTS

10:30am-11:30am

Hannah Templer

12:30pm-2:00pm

Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, the Escorza brothers. Note: This TMNT signing will be a ticketed signing event. Follow IDW social for details.

2:45pm-3:45pm

Scott Snyder, Che Grayson

4:15pm-5:15pm

Eddie Campbell

SUNDAY, JULY 23

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

11:30am-12:30pm

Evan Stanley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Mike Cisneros, Min Ho Kim

1:00pm-2:00pm

Amy Mebberson, Jenna Ayoub

3:00-4:00pm

Sam Maggs, David Booher

