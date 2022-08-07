Star Trek's Lower Decks Thanks FOC It's 7th August 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Brilliant by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley gets a collection from Dark Horse. "The first creator-owned book by Ultimate Spider-Man cocreators Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley, Brilliant tells the story of a handful of college-age geniuses who challenge each other to solve the mystery of superpowers. Can the best and brightest change science fiction into science fact? And if so, how will the world at large react? Brilliant is a thriller of the highest order. It is a story of how true power can either destroy or protect the strongest of friendships. It is the story of how the world will react when our true potential is finally unlocked. Collecting Brilliant #1-#5."

Dark Horse also collects Panic, Neil Kleid and Andrea Mutti's ComiXology Originals digital series in print for the first time. "Ten strangers, trapped beneath the Hudson River, are forced to depend on their fellow commuters in order to survive an apocalyptic event. Those left must fight their way through more than rubble to make it to safety. But the darkness is closing in, and with it their own individual fears and paranoia. It'll be a long road to the end of the tunnel . . . that is, if they don't kill each other before they get there.

Salamandre is a new graphic novel by I. N. J. Culbard of The Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death, Everything, Brink, The New Deadwardians. "Kaspar Salamandre is a bereaved young artist who is sent to stay with his enigmatic grandfather in a land ruled under an oppressive regime, where there can be only one loved one: the Emperor. In this land where flowers are contraband, music is illegal, and art is created in hiding, Kaspar discovers a world of art revolutionaries, espionage and the secret police. His search for answers will bring him face to face with the meaning of sacrifice. But, will anything bring him closer to overcoming his loss?"

Wiper is an original graphic novel from Dark Horse by John Harris Dunning and Ricardo Cabral. "Lula Nomi is a Wiper-a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she's hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there's something oddly familiar about Klute-and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he's somehow connected to her own past… Lula must face her greatest fears to learn what happened to Glark . . . and the truth about herself."

Star Trek gets a #400 from IDW, with a 1:10 Lower Decks style cover, with a story written by Wil Wheaton. "Celebrate IDW's 400th issue of Star Trek comics with this monumental issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed series. This collection of minis brings together Star Trek comics veterans in an equal celebration of IDW's Star Trek comics past and future. Join little Keyla Detmer-as seen in Star Trek: Discovery-Adventures in the 32nd Century #3-on a new expedition, visit the Kelvin Universe, witness a heartfelt tale by TNG's very own Wil Wheaton, and more by Chris Eliopoulos, Declan Shalvey, Rich Handley, and Mike Johnson, with art by Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Joe Eisma!"

While Star Trek Lower Decks gets a #1 comic all of itself by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio. "The hit Paramount+ animated series makes its comics debut with Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) at the helm! Soon after leading her crew on a planetary expedition aimed at building bridges and advancing Federation technology, Captain Freeman begins to suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time-until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games!"

Follow Me Down is the fifth Reckless book by Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips from Image Comics. "In the wake of the 1989 earthquake, Ethan takes a trip to San Francisco to search for a missing woman. But almost immediately, he finds himself going down a path of darkness and murder in a case unlike anything he's faced before. FOLLOW ME DOWN is the most intense of the RECKLESS books so far and yet another hit from the most acclaimed team in comics, creators of PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, THE FADE OUT, and KILL OR BE KILLED. A must-have for all BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS fans!"

Alien #1 get a resolicited relaunch from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Julius Ohta with a 1:50 variant for FOC. "MAN, MACHINE, AND THE MOST TERRIFYING CREATURE IN THE UNIVERSE…IT'S AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO HELL, AND YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO BE ON IT! A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal."

All-Out Avengers #1 kick of by Derek Landy and Greg Land with 1:100 and 1:200 variants. "INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible."

X-Men And Moon Girl #1 launches from Marvel by Mohale Mashigo and David Cutler. "TO THE MOON AND BEYOND! The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel's help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back, and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose on Earth. But even when they're reunited, something's wrong – her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers… or risk losing her best friend for good."

Firefly gets a 20th anniversary special from Boom. "In this commemorative 20th Anniversary Special, discover two never-before-told stories from the Serenity's past and future. First, writer Jorge Corona (The Me You Love In The Dark) teams with artist Jordi Pérez (All-New Firefly) on a journey through the past like a leaf on the wind, alongside the original crew of the ship. Then, Josh Gordon and Fabina Mascolo, the team behind Brand New Verse, force the future crew to keep a deadly weapon hidden at all costs… but those that originally hid it away are more familiar than they realize!"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers gets a cumulative #100 by Ryan Parrott and Marco Renna with trading card and 1:100 variants. "A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed. As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making! Each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 (Covers A-D only) also contains 1 of 10 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print"

Will we get the final story of The Fugitive Doctor's origin in Doctor Who: Origins #4?

NOA: Not Otherwise Authorized by Mikael Bergkvist launches from Source Point Press. "The N.O.A agency is authorized for one target only, the international master criminal Nimrod. A simple task given to a team of agents who all embarrassed their superiors one way or another. Except with Nimrod, nothing is simple. Soon, the fate of New York hangs in the balance. And then, maybe the world

Batman: Dear Detective is a one-shot by Lee Bermejo with this 1:50 FOC foil cover for FOC. "BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo's most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight's never-ending crusade."

Blade In The Dark #1 by Morgan Quaid and Willi Roberts launches from Scout Comics' Black Caravan. "They came, masked, in the dead of night and burned the village to ash. Rook of the Hidden Song, sole survivor to his people, must seek Vengeance. Yet the path ahead is strewn with hidden dangers; monstrous creatures inhabiting the skins of the dead and dying, human soldiers warped by supernatural forces and rogue gods intent on mischief and destruction. Rook must cut a path of blood and reclaim the treasured heart of his ashen village or die in the attempt and take his place alongside his slaughtered kin

Highball #1 by Stuart Moore and Fred Harper launches from Ahoy Comics. "BATTLESTAR GALACTICA meets THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE—for a game of darts, over shots! Meet space pilot HIGHBALL, the best shot in the galaxy—except for one problem: he can only hit the target when he's dead drunk. In this outrageous first issue, he faces off against a fierce but alluring bird-warrior, a disturbingly racist A.I., a crypto-obsessed fellow pilot, the maddening bureaucracy of Space Corp—and, of course, his own shameful inadequacies. Highball: SAVING THE GALAXY, ONE PINT AT A TIME!"

Knockturn County #1 by James E Roche and Axur Eneas launches from Scout as "an adult crime noir set in a classic children's book universe – as if Dr. Seuss took a few swigs of whimsical whiskey and ran amok through Sin City. Varying tales converge and collide in this county built on blood, as a rhyming narrative leads readers through a tangled web of death, booze, drugs, and betrayal. This debut issue follows an obsessed detective who puts his badge aside to hunt for his missing ex, and a little girl in the scariest place of all: her home. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume."

New Rat City #1 by Honor Vincent and George Quadros launched from Scout. "It's 2083, and there's not much left of New York City after years of floods, pests, and infrastructure mismanagement. Broadway is a sea of grass that ends at the 59th street floodwall, and tourists arrive by ferry to take glass bottom boat tours of downtown and the outer boroughs. The only people keeping the city habitable for its few remaining residents are the pest controllers, and humane laws mean they generally aren't allowed to kill. Felicia Shepherd is a pest controller who has recently taken over the family business, after her mother disappeared and a rat-related accident took her dad out of commission. Felicia does the best she can for her clients, but her job becomes much harder when swarms of unnervingly organized pests start running rampant across the city!"

Superman Warworld Apocalypse gets a oneshot to finish the story by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson and Will Conrad. "It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman's rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!"

Shannon Hale, Dean Hale and Victoria Ying return to their kids Wonder Woman graphic novels with Diana And Nubia: Princesses Of The Amazon. "Princess Nubia loves her mothers, their home on Themyscira, and all of her Amazon aunties. But she's still lonely sometimes. It's hard being the only kid on an island full of adults! She just wishes that things could be different. And then, one morning, things are different. There's a stranger sharing her bedroom…and the interloper, Diana, insists that it's her room! And their parents think they're both just being pests—they've always shared a room. What is happening? Could it be that wishing into Hera's Ear on the night of the solstice worked? Will Nubia get to keep this strange new sister? Does she even want to?"

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.