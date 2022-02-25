Star Wars #21 Preview: Imperial Dress Code Violations

In this preview of Star Wars #21, Shara Bey gets a stern talking to about keeping her stolen Storm Trooper uniform in mint condition. Who do the Empire they think they are?! Comic collectors?! It's a good thing fascists are so shallow, or she might have been in big trouble. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars #21

by Charles Soule & Ramon Rosanas & Marco Castiello, cover by Ramon Rosanas

STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER! After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON'S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN'S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer. Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA'S notice. But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609600802111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600802121 – STAR WARS 21 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802131 – STAR WARS 21 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600802141 – STAR WARS 21 PAGULAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

