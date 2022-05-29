Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #23 Preview: The More Things Change

Han Solo has a way of making an impression on people, as Dengar demonstrates in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #23. Talk about being a sore loser! He's still mad about it all these years later! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #23

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

"A CLEAR AND PRESENT DENGAR" The most underestimated bounty hunter in the galaxy in his greatest adventure yet! DENGAR makes his move – and the Underworld will be forever changed. Meanwhile, time is running out for T'ONGA and her crew to break VUKORAH… Will a young girl pay for their failure with her life?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202321 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 23 MIYAZAWA JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202331 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 23 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

