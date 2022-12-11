Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 Preview: Pride Goeth Before a Fall

Welcome to this week's comic book preview, where we're taking a look at Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 from Marvel Comics.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

MISSION TO BESTINE IV! BOSSK VS. TANKA! Forced to take on a job for Crimson Dawn, the bounty hunters take on the Empire! Valance has a mission of his own, one that will put everyone he cares about in danger! What is the dark secret that threatens them all?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202921 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 29 WIJNGAARD ATTACK OF THE CLONES 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

