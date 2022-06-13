Star Wars CGC Bundle Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Star Wars fans not only like to buy things, but we also love to figure out how to display them. How a collector displays their collection is almost more important than the items themselves. It is a pride thing, and comics are among the hardest to figure out. There is not a real easy way to do it unless you are talking CGC books, which in their hard cases really pop when shown off. Star Wars CGC books from the original Marvel run in the 70's never look better than in graded condition, and I personally know many a Star Wars collectors who are trying for the whole run graded. That makes a bundle like this, containing issues 6, 7, 43, 44, and Annual 3 in various grades, enticing. It is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, currently at only $165. You can see the books below.

Get Your Graded Star Wars All At Once

"Star Wars CGC-Graded Group of 5 (Marvel, 1977-83). Includes #6 (part six of A New Hope adaptation – NM+ 9.6), 7 (first Expanded Universe story – VF 8.0), 7 (VF 8.0) 43 (parts five and six of The Empire Strikes Back adaptation – John Byrne and Frank Miller pin-up pages – VF+ 8.5), 44 (part six of The Empire Strikes Back adaptation – VF/NM 9.0), and Annual #3 (NM- 9.2). Howard Chaykin, Gil Kane, Al Williamson, and Klaus Janson art. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for #6 = $45; approximate Overstreet value for rest of group = $50." Regardless of values, this is the way to do this. Grab a bundle, and then if not satisfied with one of the grades, use that copy to move up.

I love when Heritage does these bundles, they are always a great value, and a collector can cross off multiple issues from their list at once for an affordable price. They can never do enough of these. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, take a look at everything else taking bids today as well.