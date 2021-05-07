Star Wars Comics To Celebrate Pride Month With Special Variant Covers

June is of course Pride Month, where the world celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and Marvel will be celebrating as well with some newly announced variant covers for their Star Wars comic book titles. Initially unveiled on their website, these special covers all feature LGBTQ+ characters and are all created by some of comics' best LGBTQ+ artists, such as Jan Bazaldua, Javier Garrón, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne.

Javier Garrón spoke about this opportunity to create a special cover for The High Republic #6:

"Being invited to portray these two amazing characters was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn't let slip away. It's a chance to highlight what I love about them and Star Wars: it's an endless universe, immensely diverse and inclusive. With each story its limits are shattered and it becomes richer, more interesting and more fun to explore. So I wanted to draw Terec and Ceret as the powerful characters they are, filled with determination and hope. Because that's what a great Jedi means to me. And representation matters."

Marvel sent us each of the special new Pride Month variant covers to share with you all, along with the date which you can look for them on comic shop shelves.