Star Wars: Darth Vader #21 Preview: Giving Vader What He Wants

Sabé really wants to know what Vader wants in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #21. Is she trying to get him a belated Life Day gift? Has she considered the eradication of all sand? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #21

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Paul Renaud

A figure terrifyingly close to VADER'S dark heart returns – but with a shocking new allegiance that threatens total chaos! The band of heroes who have bound themselves to Vader's cause finally learn the true nature of their new lord. And how long can OCHI OF BESTOON keep his desperate secret?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502121 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 21 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502131 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 21 IENCO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.