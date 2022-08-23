Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #23 Preview: Rescue Mission

Sana plans a rescue mission for Aphra in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #23 with the best team she can come up with. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #23

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes

SANA STARROS and her team are determined to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost! But everyone's keeping secrets… …and the SPARK ETERNAL has plans of its own!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102321 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 23 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102331 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 23 YAGAWA VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.