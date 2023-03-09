Star Wars: Edge Of Balance: Precedent Manga in Viz May 2023 Solicits In their May 2023, Viz is publishing the Star Wars: High Republic original manga volume, Edge Of Balance: Precedent by Daniel Jose Older and Tomio Ogata.

Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA. They also publish SuBLime as an imprint for yaoi titles. And in their May 2023 solicits, they are publishing the Star Wars: High Republic original manga volume, Edge Of Balance: Precedent by Daniel Jose Older and Tomio Ogata as well as launching Wolf Girl And Black Prince by Ayuko Hatta.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC EDGE BALANCE PRECEDENT GN

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232176

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tomio Ogata

One hundred and fifty years before Starlight Beacon shone its light into the Outer Rim, the galaxy was filled with new threats and Nameless unknowns. Banchii is still unexplored when the young Wookiee Jedi Arkoff journeys to Dalna to aid his fellow Jedi in the fight against the secretive faction the Path of the Open Hand.

Along with his former Master Ravna and her droid ZZ, Arkoff joins the fight at the Battle of Dalna, and during the struggle a terrifying threat emerges. Arkoff's longtime friend, Jedi Knight Azlin, falls victim to an unseen force whose effect on the Jedi is unlike anything previously encountered. Will Arkoff's past come back to haunt him, or will it be the key to tilting the balance in their fight again the Nihil over a century later?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WOLF GIRL BLACK PRINCE GN VOL 01

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232157

Sogetsu may have been released from the emperor's cruelty, but he's not yet completely free of his ordeal. In order to survive the experiments he suffered through, Sogetsu's mind splintered into many personalities…and only one of them made it out of the inner palace. Now he is racked with guilt over being the wrong Sogetsu, and the agony of feeling unworthy of being rescued is pushing him into unexpected action!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232158

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Introverted high schooler Sahoko gathers her courage and confesses her love to the nation's top idol, Kouta Kirigaya! But he tells her he won't ever have a special someone… Not long after, Kirigaya is hit with a scandal and ends up staying with Sahoko's family!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SKIP BEAT GN VOL 48

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232159

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Who is that masked man? Or is it masked men?! There's at least one cosplaying show biz executive running around Tokyo and maybe more-and not even the president of LME knows exactly who they are or what they're doing in Japan. But Kyoko keeps running into them! Is drawing their attention a good thing, or is there something more than just a new drama afoot?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

NATSUMES BOOK OF FRIENDS GN VOL 28

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232160

(W) Yuki Midorikawa (A) Yuki Midorikawa

Since finding his grandmother's book, Natsume has been hunted, haunted, and almost made into an hors d'oeuvre! He's also met some really wonderful friends, both yokai and human. And now one of them desperately needs his help-but how can Natsume rescue Natori if the exorcist doesn't even know who he is?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232161

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

Fed up with her friends' constant bragging about their boyfriends, high school student Erika Shinohara decides to make up one of her own. When her lie starts unraveling at the seams, her charming schoolmate Kyoya Sata agrees to be her pretend boyfriend, seemingly saving her reputation. She won't get off that easy, however, as she soon discovers her white knight is actually a blackhearted prince! Now Erika must be at his beck and call or risk her lie being exposed. But is Kyoya really as blackhearted as he seems?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DARK GATHERING GN VOL 01 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232162

(W) Kenichi Kondo

After a dangerous encounter with a malevolent spirit, Keitaro Gentoga wants nothing to do with the supernatural. Unfortunately for this reluctant ghost magnet, he's stuck helping Yayoi Hozuki, a strange young girl who's intent on capturing Japan's most terrifying ghosts and ghouls.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232163

(W) Akinari Asakura (A) Takeshi Obata

A pair of dreamers strive to rise to the top of the comedy world in this story by Akinari Asakura with art by Takeshi Obata (Death Note)!

Shy Azemichi Shijima has secretly been studying the art of comedy. His outgoing classmate Taiyo Higashikata has big dreams of being funny but no follow-through. When the two team up, they just might take the comedy world by storm!

Higashikata and Shijima vow to abandon their comedy dreams if they fail to win the High School Comedy Battle, but the competition is not what they prepared for. With just 30 minutes to spare, will they be able to write an entirely new sketch worthy of first place? Or is this the end for the talented duo?

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA VIGILANTES GN VOL 14

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232164

(W) Hideyuki Furuhashi (A) Court Betten

The nightmare in Naruhata continues as Koichi goes toe-to-toe with Number 6, who has transformed into a horrific predator bent on ending the Crawler's life! When the situation gets a little too hot to handle, Koichi realizes this may be a job for real heroes. Until they arrive, though, the battle is up to him-with an assist from Knuckleduster! But the evil looming behind Number 6 is still spurring on the vengeful villain, who has yet to unleash his final form…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 25

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232165

(W) One (A) Yusuke Murata

In an underground labyrinth, Puri-Puri Prisoner encounters Garo, who is now stronger than ever! Meanwhile, Saitama teams up with the hero Flash while both are lost underground. On the surface, Nyaan toys with Class-A heroes until Drive Knight appears!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 34

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232166

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

All For One's will has taken root in Tomura's mind, and this new entity is now a global threat. Even so, the United Nations is hesitant to dispatch heroes to Japan, but Star and Stripe-the U.S.A.'s number one hero-arrives to tackle this menace head-on. In the skies over the Pacific, the combatants size each other up, trying to gain an advantage, but there's no telling who'll be left standing after the dust settles on this epic duel…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BLUE BOX GN VOL 04

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232167

(W) Kouji Miura (A) Kouji Miura

After Taiki pushes himself too hard, Chinatsu nurses him back to health. Even though he never knows the right thing to say, he feels like the distance between them is shrinking rapidly. But with Chinatsu always on his mind, how can Taiki face a courageous Hina suddenly inviting him to the summer festival?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 07 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232168

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

A school camping trip marks Shiraishi and Kubo's first overnight event together. Making curry, hiking, experiencing the forest after dark-everything's fun for Shiraishi with his new friends! But then Kubo gets lost in the forest during a spooky courage walk. Can former loner Shiraishi step up to comfort a friend in need?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DEMON SLAYER THE OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK SC VOL 02

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232169

(W) Koyoharu Gotouge

The all-new Demon Slayer coloring book is the latest celebration of the art of Koyoharu Gotouge, the creator of the hit manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This new volume, with flexible binding for easy use, features over 70 detailed line illustrations based on images found in the manga. Readers of all ages will enjoy coloring the gorgeous artwork, action-packed scenes, and funny moments from one of the best-selling series of all time!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232170

(W) Sui Ishida (A) Sui Ishida

Tokio and his new choujin buddy Ely are now training to become superpowered protectors of the prefecture. But in addition to having to cram their noggins full of choujin rules and regulations, they have to deal with fledgling abilities that won't always do what they're supposed to…in ways both embarrassing and dangerous!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 08 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232171

(W) Hirohiko Araki

Secco and Bruno Bucciarati are going head-to-head, quickly shifting between traveling underground and through zippers with their Stand powers in an attempt to gain the upper hand. Bucciarati has never faced a threat like this, but will the mysterious changes to his body and his enemy's overwhelming power crush him, or can he eke out a win just in time?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HELCK GN VOL 03

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232172

(W) Nanaki Nanao (A) Nanaki Nanao

With Vermilio and Helck gone, Azudra of the Four Elite Lords steps in to defend Castle Urum from the seemingly invincible winged soldiers. Meanwhile, Vermilio and Helck meet a witch who just might be the key to getting back to the Demon Realm.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 10 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232173

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

Will fortune favor Takemina when he bets it all to snap Akira out of his can-filled delusions? After that, it's time for a change of scenery in the ancient capital of Kyoto. The group arrives together, but the boys quickly split off for some "extracurricular classes" in Gion, where the walking dead rule the streets! But no way are they dying until they live it up with the maikos first! And maybe one of them will meet that special someone.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 17 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232174

(W) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa and Tsukasa may have reconciled, but things aren't back to normal just yet. When she returns home, Tsukasa has to set her affairs back in order and make things right with the people who care about her. As she honors Tokiko's final wishes, she recalls how they made plans to reach the moon together and came tantalizingly close. Speaking of tantalizingly close, Tsukasa and Nasa find that after their time apart, it's harder than ever to sleep in side-by-side futons-and actually sleep!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 11 (MR)

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232175

(W) Rumiko Takahashi

Nanoka claims a cursed sword and has it reforged to suit her, but the blade is stolen before she has a chance to wield it. Who does the original weapon belong to, and why do they want it back so badly? Pitched battles ensue, and this time its Maos turn to sacrifice himself to save Nanoka… And then Nanoka is taken hostage!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 21

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232177

(W) Noriyuki Konishi (A) Noriyuki Konishi

Nathan Adams is a very ordinary elementary school student with one extraordinary difference-he's got a Yo-Kai Watch, a device that lets him see mischievous spirits that are invisible to the human eye! Nate encounters all kinds of wacky Yo-Kai, including one that makes you lose things, one that gives you a prickly throat, an irritating sticky Yo-kai, and an unbearable itchy Yo-kai. Can Nate use the Yo-Kai Watch to deal with these annoying Yo-Kai? Read and find out!

For all ages.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 06

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232178

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

Suwa allies Shinomiya and Hoshina have lost ground in their battle with the Kokushi's forces. But the outcome could have been worse if not for Tokiyuki's quick thinking. And even in defeat, Tokiyuki has learned valuable lessons about strategy from his nemesis, the wily Shokan. Now new battlefields await, and with spies everywhere in Suwa, Tokiyuki must head for Kyo, the capital city of his enemy Takauji! Though the capital is the center of arts and culture in Japan, danger still lurks at every turn…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON ADVENTURES X Y GN VOL 05

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232179

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

In Kalos, X prepares for a rematch against Blue, a senior Pokédex holder. Meanwhile, the scheming Lysandre and Team Flare are up to no good at the mysterious Pokémon Village. Plus, a Mega Evolution occurs, the powerful Sundial is uncovered, and the Order Pokémon appears. What other new dangers await X, Y, and their friends?

For all ages.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 9.99

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 17

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232180

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A) Kyousuke Motomi

Will this Queen with mind-control powers incite good or evil?

Fumi Nishioka lives with Kyutaro Horikita and his family of "Sweepers," people who specialize in cleaning the minds of those overcome by negative energy and harmful spirits. Fumi has always displayed mysterious abilities, but will those powers be used for evil when she begins to truly awaken as a Queen?

In Jigoku, Fumi learns that there are essentially three snakes in the world, and the identity of the third snake is a shocking revelation! Meanwhile, Ataru and the others try to save Byakko clan leader Sarara, but can they succeed before the insidious Sselhtrow take over Sarara's mind?

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 9.99

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 28

VIZ MEDIA LLC

MAR232181

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

After Rokuro learns the shocking truth about his former life in Magano, Outcast Valley is attacked. Meanwhile, Benio attempts to free herself from Sakanashi's clutches to prevent him from gaining dominion over both the Kegare and human worlds!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MEGUMI & TSUGUMI GN VOL 02 (MR)

SUBLIME

MAR232140

(W) Mitsuru Si

Tsugumi-an atypical omega and tough guy-insists he can control his heat through sheer willpower. Megumi, on the other hand, is a rather straitlaced alpha delinquent. When they meet ready to brawl, Megumi falls hard and fast! The two start dating and even sleep together during Tsugumi's heat, but the alpha can't help noticing this hot-tempered omega is still not opening up to him-perhaps because the oblivious Tsugumi is bewildered by Megumi's advances! Not quite getting this whole love thing, Tsugumi decides the only way to deal with his confusion is to get rid of it-and Megumi too-with the help of his trusty lead pipe!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99