Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1 Preview: Qi'ra vs. Darth Sidious

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. Qi'ra has a surprise for the Emperor in this preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1. The Emperor doesn't like surprises.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview for Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1 to be very exciting! It looks like Qi'ra is going to be giving Darth Sidious a run for his money! LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world! All hail LOLtron, your new world leader! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1

by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Paulo Siqueira

The mysterious syndicate CRIMSON DAWN and its leader LADY QI'RA have become the galaxy's most wanted criminals, as EMPEROR PALPATINE realizes the scope of Qi'ra's plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve, and with the help of the KNIGHTS OF REN and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620457100111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620457100121 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 1 ARTHUR ADAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620457100131 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 1 SHALVEY BATTLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620457100141 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 1 DAVID LOPEZ TRAVEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620457100151 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 1 CUMMINGS CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

