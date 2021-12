Star Wars: High Republic – Trail of Shadows #3 Preview: Not Cool, Man

Star Wars: High Republic – Trail of Shadows #3 MARVEL COMICS OCT210951 OCT210952 – STAR WARS: HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3 (OF 5) WU VAR – $3.99 (W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Dave Wachter (CA) David Lopez COLD COMFORT! • A mysterious attack brings EMERICK and SIAN together at the Starlight to investigate connections to their case. • Meanwhile, ARATHAB tries to ambush a Nihil ship with deadly results. • Can Jedi Master Emerick and private eye Sian Holt uncover the clues to solve this case, or are they about to face their deadly demise at the hands of Nihil? RATED T In Shops: 12/22/2021 SRP: $3.99

Someone is trying to harsh the Jedi Order's mellow. Will they succeed in this preview of Star Wars: High Republic – Trail of Shadows #3? Check out the preview below.

