Star Wars Fans: Get The First Jaxxon Appearance At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars fans are spending money lately like they haven't in a long time, especially on the comic side. All sorts of first appearances and keys are spiking in ways they have never done before, and that includes the original Marvel run from the 1970s and '80s. One issue, in particular, that has always been near and dear to my heart is #8, which has the first appearance of Jaxxon, the big green rabbit. Jaxxon is having a moment right now; he has been in a few modern comics and just got his first Black Series action figure from Hasbro. On Auction right now over tat Heritage Auctions is a 9.8 CGC copy of the book, currently sitting at $250 and certain to climb. Check it out below.

What Star Wars Fans Don't Enjoy Jaxxon?

"Star Wars #8 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Jaxxon, Hedji, Don-Wan Kihotay, Amaiza, and Jimm (Starkiller Kid). Gil Kane cover. Howard Chaykin art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 7/21: 109 in 9.8, none higher. Han Solo and Chewbacca are hired by Ramiz, a moisture farmer on Aduba-3, to protect his village from a band of local thugs known as the Cloud-Riders, led by Serji-X Arrogantus. Han and Chewbacca hire six misfit spacers to help them with the task, including Don-Wan Kihotay, an old man who thinks he is a Jedi Knight, and Jaxxon, a rabbit-like Lepi with a mean disposition. Serji-X tries to convince Han to forget about his mission to protect the peasants and even offers him compensation, but Han declines. Meanwhile, on Yavin 4, Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, and R2-D2 leave in a scout ship to search for a location for the new Rebel Alliance base."

The first Jaxxon appearance in a 9.8? Sign me up all day. Go here and check out more about this copy and to place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today, there are some real doozies in there.