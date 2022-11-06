Star Wars: The High Republic #2 Preview: Kind of a Downer

This preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #2 is pretty serios or a comic that really ought to be a stoner comedy.

Star Wars: The High Republic #2

by Cavan Scott & Ario Anindito, cover by Ario Anindito

DEATH STRIKES ON JEDHA! A Jedi lies dead in an ancient shrine, another on the trail of the murderer.Who is using ancient Force powers on the streets of the holy city, and why are sacred relics going missing? And why do all roads lead to the Temple of the Whills?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620378900211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620378900221 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 2 REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620378900231 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 2 STOTT VARIANT – $3.99 US

