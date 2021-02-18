IDW Solicitations For May 2021 Launch Star Wars: Weapon of a Jedi #1

Star Wars Adventures: Weapon of a Jedi #1 and an adaptation of The Phantom Menace sees Star Wars top IDW Publishing's solicitations for May 2021. This is followed by Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey's Comic Book History Of Animation, a collection of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Tempest, Kim Dwinell's new graphic novel The Science Of Surfing, and the collection of Rob Liefeld's GI Joe SnakeEyes: Deadgame.

Canto & The City of Giants #2 (of 3)—Spotlight

David M. Booher (w) • Sebastián Piriz (a & c)

Striking a bargain to free his giant friends, Canto must now enter a labyrinth and face a foul beast known as Ferro. He has an untrustworthy weapon at his side—the Misturian Witch. With signs of the monster everywhere and the threat of his companion's betrayal hanging over him, Canto must find the monster before the monster finds him. Canto co-creator and writer David M. Booher teams up with special guest artist Sebastian Piriz (Headspace, Disaster Inc.) in this 3-issue follow up to Canto II: The Hollow Men, with Booher and artist Drew Zucker set to return to Canto's world in the upcoming Canto III: Lionhearted!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Drew Zucker!

Chained to the Grave #4 (of 5)

Brian Level & Andy Eschenbach (w) • Kate Sherron (a & c)

Outlaw Roy Mason has come back from the dead, chained to the headstone that marked his grave. On the trail of buried gold and hunted by a Big Bad, Roy struggles to hold his family—and his body—together.

Writers Brian Level (Darth Vader, Thanos, Deadpool) & Andy Eschenbach (Heavy Metal Magazine, Red Shoes) and artist Kate Sherron (Invader Zim, The Amazing World of Gumball) bring you a tale of intrigue, murder, magic, and the good ol' wild, wild west!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Brian Level!

The Comic Book History of Animation: True Toon Tales of the Most Iconic Characters, Artists and Styles!—Cool

Fred Van Lente (w) • Ryan Dunlavey (a & c)

From the team behind The Comic Book History of Comics comes the perfect companion piece telling the story of the triumphs and tragedies of the filmmakers and beloved animated characters of the past century and a half—essential for hardcore fans of the medium and noobies alike! It's all here, from Aardman to Zoetrope, Disney to Miyazaki, Hanna-Barbera to Pixar, and everything in-between!

Begin in the early 1900s with J. Stuart Blackton and the first American cartoon, Winsor McCay's Gertie the Dinosaur, and Felix the Cat! Find out about Margaret Winkler, the most powerful person in early animation, and Walt Disney, who revolutionizes cartoons with sound and color! Discover how Fleischer Studios teaches us to sing "Boop-boop-a-doop" and eat our spinach, and how Warner Bros' Looney Toons rivaled Disney's Silly Symphonies! Plus, icons of animation including Hanna-Barbera, Huckleberry Hound, The Flintstones, and Ruby-Spears; the Plastic Age of toy-based TV shows including G.I. Joe, Transformers, and He-Man; and the new Golden Age of TV animation launched by The Simpsons!

And go abroad to France with Émile Cohl's dynamic doodles in Fantasmagorie; to Japan, where the Imperial Navy debuts the first full-length anime as propaganda, Divine Sea Warriors, and Osamu Tezuka conquers TV as he conquered manga; and to Argentina, which beat out Snow White for the first feature length animated movie by two decades! And finally, Jurassic Park and the computer animation revolution! Post-Little Mermaid Disney, Pixar, and Studio Ghibli conquer the world!

If you've ever wanted to know more about the history of animation but were afraid to ask, this book is especially for you!

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 120 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-829-7

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World

AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (w) • Martin Coccolo (a & c)

A new Dungeons & Dragons adventure awaits! Return to Icewind Dale with a new party of adventurers! Can these five unlikely heroes stop the plot of an ancient, primordial evil?

A never-ending winter night is driving an isolated northern town to the brink of madness. To save them, Runa, Saarvin, Patience, Amos, and Belvyre must traverse the blighted tundra to find a cure. On the journey, they'll encounter frozen obstacles, unimaginable monsters, and dissension in their ranks. Can the fraying bonds of friendship sustain them through the dark?

Based on the original, massively popular tabletop role-playing game and featuring a brand-new cast of characters, Dungeons and Dragons: At the Spine of the World is written by New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez and writer/actor Aimee Garcia! Martin Coccolo (Green Lantern, Star Trek: Year Five) provides stunning art that will have readers feeling the crunch of snow under their boots. Whether you're a veteran dice-slinger or a new visitor to the Forgotten Realms, At the Spine of the World is a perfect gateway to new adventure.

TPB • FC • $15.99 • 96 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-791-7

Bullet points:

Available in July.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #283—Cover A: Andrew Griffith

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)

"Murder by Assassination" Part 3! Murder, mystery, and mayhem continue as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member—codename: SHERLOCK!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #283—Cover B: Freddie Williams II

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by Vic Hollins!

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #2—Cover A: Dan Schoening—SPOTLIGHT

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

Godzilla roars back into comics!

"Rise Up!" Part 2: The world knows that the King of the Monsters has been riled up by the Linival energy plants, whose output sent Godzilla on a pan-Pacific destructive spree the likes of which the world has never seen–but the danger is greater than anyone knows. Godzilla is sitting in judgment on humanity, and the verdict could spell doom for life on Earth! The Shobijin become aware of this and know they could ask Mothra to intervene… but does humanity deserve Mothra's help? Reuniting the blockbuster creative team of writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado (Ghostbusters), "Rise Up" continues here!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #2—Cover B: Photo Cover—SPOTLIGHT

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Photo (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 15 copies and get one free variant cover by SL Gallant!

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (Vol IV): The Tempest [TSP]—SPOTLIGHT

Alan Moore (w) • Kevin O'Neill (a & c)

Welcome to the story to end all stories. Two decades of literary League lunacy have all been building to this, the most ambitious meta-comic imaginable.

After an epic twenty-year journey through the entirety of human culture—the biggest cross-continuity 'universe' that is conceivable—Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill conclude both their legendary League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and their equally legendary comic-book careers with the series' spectacular fourth and final volume, The Tempest. Tying up the slenderest of plot threads and allusions from the three preceding volumes, The Black Dossier, and the Nemo trilogy into a dazzling and ingenious bow, the world's most accomplished and bad-tempered artist-writer team use their most stylistically adventurous outing yet to display the glories of the medium they are leaving; to demonstrate the excitement that attracted them to the field in the first place; and to analyse, critically and entertainingly, the reasons for their departure.

Opening simultaneously in the panic-stricken headquarters of British Military Intelligence, the fabled Ayesha's lost African city of Kor and the domed citadel of "We" on the devastated Earth of the year 2,996, the dense and yet furiously-paced narrative hurtles like an express locomotive across the fictional globe from Lincoln Island to modern America to the Blazing World; from the Jacobean antiquity of Prospero's Men to the superhero-inundated pastures of the present to the unimaginable reaches of a shimmering science-fiction future. With a cast-list that includes many of the most iconic figures from literature and pop culture, and a tempo that conveys the terrible momentum of inevitable events, this is literally and literarily the story to end all stories. Originally published as a six-issue run of unfashionable, outmoded and flimsy children's comics that would make you appear emotionally backward if you read them on the bus, this climactic magnum opus also reprints classic English super-team publication The Seven Stars from the murky black-and-white reaches of 1964. A magnificent celebration of everything comics were, are and could be, any appreciator or student of the medium would be unwise to miss The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Volume IV: THE TEMPEST.

Co-Published by Top Shelf Productions (US) and Knockabout (UK).

"These creators have taken on this formidable task of wrapping up a story that has spanned the history of fiction, and now that they've caught up to modern entertainment, they decide that it's time to burn it all to the ground." — The AV Club

SC • FC • $19.99 • 232 pages • 6.6" x 10.4" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-496-2

Bullet points:

Available in July

Locke & Key, Vol. 1: Bienvenidos a Lovecraft

Joe Hill (w) • Gabriel Rodriguez (a & c)

Llamada una "obra maestra moderna" por el sitio de revisión de medios The A.V. Club, Locke & Key cuenta una extensa historia acerca de familia y magia, patrimonio y dolor, bien y mal.

El aclamado novelista de suspenso y autor más vendido del diario New York Times, Joe Hill (The Fireman, Heart-Shaped Box) ha creado una apasionante historia de fantasía oscura y de maravilla, con asombrosas ilustraciones por Gabriel Rodríguez, que, así como las puertas de la casa llamada Keyhouse, transformarán a todos los que la abren. La historia épica comienza aquí: Bienvenidos a Lovecraft.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 168 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-782-5

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Marvel Action: Avengers: Off the Clock

Katie Cook (w) Butch Mapa (a & c)

Grab a teammate and strap in for adventure, Avengers-style! Three action-packed stories featuring unlikely superhero pairs joining forces to thwart the plans of outrageous villains!

First, in order to stop Loki's newest scheme, Thor and Ant-Man go… antiquing? Then, while visiting an elementary school, Captain America runs into the nefarious Paste-Pot Pete! With scores of children in peril, Cap must rely on the aid of none other than Squirrel Girl! And, after Thor and Cap's difficulties, find out what the rest of the Avengers are up to on their day off! Chaos reigns as a fiendish villain makes off with one of Doctor Strange's most powerful artifacts! Collects issues #1–3 of Marvel Action: Avengers Vol. Two.

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 72 pages • 5-4/5" x 8-1/2" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-729-0

Bullet points:

Available in July

Marvel Action: Captain Marvel #5

Sam Maggs (w) • Sweeney Boo (a & c)

The finale to Carol's video game adventure is here! Can she figure out how to level up and defeat the glitch? Or will it be GAME OVER for the world's strongest avenger?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Megan Levens!

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #98—Cover A: Akeem S. Roberts

Celeste Bronfman (w) • Akeem S. Roberts (a & c)

When a painting brings up memories of the past, Celestia and Luna must confront their fears in order to move on—which means coming face-to-face with the kraken, that terrible creature that attacked their ship so long ago! But things aren't always as they seem in Equestria…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #98—Cover B: JustaSuta

Celeste Bronfman (w) • Akeem S. Roberts (a) • JustaSuta (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Robin Easter!

My Little Pony/Transformers II #2 (of 4)—Cover A: Tony Fleecs—SPOTLIGHT

Ian Flynn, Sam Maggs (w) • Priscilla Tramontano, Trish Forstner (a) • Tony Fleecs (c)

The Seekers and the Wonderbolts have formed an uneasy alliance—can Starscream and Rainbow Dash work together to stop the evil attacking Cybertron?! Plus, Applejack and Wildwheel come face-to-face in a wild, wild showdown for the ages!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony/Transformers II #2 (of 4)—Cover B: Bethany McGuire-Smith—SPOTLIGHT

Ian Flynn, TBD (w) • Priscilla Tramontano, Trish Forstner (a) • Bethany McGuire-Smith (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jon Gray!

Pirate Penguin vs Ninja Chicken (Book 3): Macaroni and Bees?!? [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Ray Friesen (w & a & c)

You're telling me this pirate is a penguin?? That's not all, buddy. This ninja is a chicken. And in their THIRD ridiculous book together, they're even funnier than ever!

Your favorite Flightless Fighting Friends, those Bouncy Battle Birds are back! They never left! They've been standing right behind you this whole time! But in a fun way, not a creepy way. Don't turn around. Or do! I'm not the boss of you.

Pirate Penguin vs Ninja Chicken (Book 3): Macaroni and BEES?!? contains:

A big pile of random comics on important topics such as werewolf shampoo, frivolous time travel, and anti-gravity popcorn

Absolutely no Macaroni OR Bees

The Top Secret Long Lost origin story of Pirate Penguin (hint: he's probably from space)

AND finally, after all this time, the ultimate versus, to decide who will win the friendship once and for all! (hint: Ninja Chicken)

Also! As a bonus, using state of the art inflatable-origami-technology, this book can transform into over 8 types of hats, to help you express your entire personality through headgear, the Pirate Penguin Way. Note: any folding or inflating of this book may cause it to get ruined forever, but it's totally fine, don't worry about it.

HC • FC • $9.99 • 64 pages • 6.5" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-497-9

Bullet points:

Available in August

The Science of Surfing: A Surfside Girls Guide to the Ocean [TSP]—CERTIFIED COOL

Kim Dwinell (w & a & c)

The ocean is packed with plants, animals, water… and science! Ride the waves of knowledge with Sam and Jade as they explain all about the amazing wonders of the sea, and have a blast doing it.

Have you ever wondered why the ocean has waves? Why the tide goes in and out? And how can coral be alive when it looks like a rock? From the pages of the beloved graphic novel series, join the Surfside Girls, Sam and Jade, for a great investigation into everything that makes the ocean so cool: from moon cycles and king tides, to why a wave breaks, to otters in kelp forests… with plenty of fun and jokes along the way. Plus, there's a whole step-by-step chapter on how to surf! The Science of Surfing is the coolest way to take a beach vacation and learn at the same time.

"I loved this book! Surfside Girls is exactly what I wish all my summer vacations had been like. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to the beach!" — Janet Lee, Eisner-Award-winning artist of Return of the Dapper Men

"Kim Dwinell's Surfside Girls has a timeless quality. With its likable characters, sunny colors, and supernatural mystery, it's a perfect summer read." — Brigid Alverson, School Library Journal's Good Comics for Kids

"The cheery, doodle-like depictions… are perfectly in keeping with the breezy, warm-hearted tone. Sam and Jade's friendship, which is changing as they approach tweendom, adds a nice dose of realism." — Sarah Hunter, Booklist

"Perfect for an endless summer vacation, with supernatural mystery-solving thrown into the mix. I highly recommend The Secret of Danger Point for all ages." — Leroy Douresseaux, Comic Book Bin

"Kim Dwinell supplies a great-looking world of infinite potential… Anyone fondly remembering the tenacious and good-hearted Nancy Drew adventures from their youth can locate a spiritual successor for their own children in Surfside Girls." — Slings & Arrows

SC • FC • $9.99 • 112 pages • 6" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-494-8

Bullet points:

Available in July

Snake Eyes: Deadgame—GEM OF THE MONTH

Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (w) • Rob Liefeld (a & c)

One of comics' most popular creators takes on one of G.I. Joe's most popular characters! Comics legend Rob Liefeld (Deadpool) tackles the ultimate American hero!

Snake Eyes has long been the most mysterious member of the G.I. Joe team, but now he'll finally be forced to play his hand! How long can he keep his past classified… and what deadly secrets will come back to haunt him? The Joes' silent ninja finds himself in a race against time… and against Storm Shadow. There will be only one winner, but there's no limit on those who fall to–the Deadgame! Will Snake Eyes get a lucky roll? Or has his luck finally run out?

Deadpool and X-Force creator Rob Liefeld brings his signature action-packed style to the world of G.I. Joe in one of the most riveting Snake Eyes' stories ever!

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-795-5

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Praise for Snake Eyes: Deadgame

"Snake Eyes: Deadgame is a damn good ninja comic, a showcase for Rob Liefeld's action storytelling, and a strong introduction to the G.I. Joe universe." —Graphic Policy

"A 'must' for G.I. Joe fans." —Comic Crusaders

"A fun blast to the past… it will leave you oddly excited for more." —ComicBook.com

Sonic the Hedgehog #41—Cover A: Adam Bryce Thomas—SPOTLIGHT

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a & c)

Ian Flynn returns for a four-part arc "Zeti Hunt"!

The Deadly Six are still on the loose and attacking towns. Jewel the Beetle recruits Sonic's friends the Chaotix to find and stop the Zeti, but Zavok of the Deadly Six is looking for his minions, too—he's angrier than ever and wants to reunite. The Chaotix will have to act quickly to outsmart the Deadly Six!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #41—Cover B: Jonathan Gray—SPOTLIGHT

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Jonathan Gray & Reggie Graham (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!

Star Trek: Voyager: Seven's Reckoning

Dave Baker (w) • Angel Hernandez (a) • Jeffrey Veregge (c)

Join Captain Janeway and her crew on a mission full of shocking twists in the first new Voyager comics story in over a decade!

A chance encounter with a reptilian alien race draws Seven of Nine and the rest of the U.S.S. Voyager crew into an ancient class conflict that's on the brink of exploding into all-out war! Set during Star Trek: Voyager's amazing fourth season, Seven finds her newfound humanity in conflict with her commitment to the Prime Directive. When she finally makes her choice, will it have the desired result? And will there still be a place for her aboard the Voyager once the dust clears?

Collects the complete four issue series from writer Dave Baker (Action Hospital, Star Trek: Waypoint) and artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard Countdown, Star Trek/Green Lantern).

TPB • FC • $15.99 • 96 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-812-9

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Star Trek: Year Five #22

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)

For five years, the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew have journeyed to the edge of the known universe, tackling impossible challenges and menacing foes along the way. But the biggest challenge of all awaits them here at home… and no matter what happens, the lives of Captain Kirk and his crew will be changed forever. The grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five begins here with a new issue from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and artist Stephen Thompson (Satellite Falling, Die Hard: Year One).

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!

Star Trek: Year Five #23

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)

A Tholian horde bearing down on Earth, a time-traveling madman out for blood, a rot festering within the highest levels of the Federation that's about to explode – and that's just where we begin! The biggest battle the Enterprise and her crew have ever faced continues in part two of the amazing three-part finale of Star Trek: Year Five from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and artist Stephen Thompson (Satellite Falling, Die Hard: Year One).

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!

Star Wars Adventures #9—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla—SPOTLIGHT

Michael Moreci, Vita Ayala (w) • Michael Avon Oeming, Devaun Dowdy (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

Mace Windu and his Lightning Squadron land on the planet Ridlay, which has gone mysteriously dark, expecting a Separatist attack. But what they find instead is a surprise to them all. Then, Boba Fett makes his Star Wars Adventures debut as he clashes with Han Solo in the time before Episode IV!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures #9—Cover B: Devaun Dowdy—SPOTLIGHT

Michael Moreci, Vita Ayala (w) • Michael Avon Oeming, Devaun Dowdy (a & c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Francesco Francavilla!

Star Wars Adventures: Weapon of a Jedi #1 (of 2)—SPOTLIGHT

Jason Fry, Alec Worley (w) • Ruairí Coleman (a & c c)

The critically praised novel by New York Times bestselling writer Jason Fry is adapted to comics in this all-new adventure. The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire's dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels stirrings of the Force. And this farm boy turned fighter pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.

FC • 48 pages • $5.99

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4—SPOTLIGHT

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao, Pow Rodrix (a) • Harvey Tolibao (c)

Zeen has followed the Jedi to the Starlight Beacon, where she learns what it means to be a Padawan and begins her own training. Meanwhile, her best friend Krix tries to survive on a Nihil ship, fighting their way through a Republic blockade, as he wonders who the mysterious person who rescued him truly is.

Writer Daniel José Older, New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive crossover spanning comics and prose!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free connecting variant cover by Yael Nathan!

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Graphic Novel Adaptation

Alessandro Ferrari (w) • Various (a) • Cryssy Cheung (c)

Experience the excitement and thrill of the epic Star Wars movies in this young-reader friendly adaptation of Episode I!

Peace reigns in the Galaxy, guarded by the thousand-years old Jedi Order. But dark forces plot in the shadows to restore the power of the Sith, long believed gone. Unaware of this evil plan, two Jedi knights rescue Queen Amidala of Naboo and discover a young boy who could forever change the fate of the universe.

Capturing the galaxy-spanning action of The Phantom Menace, experience Episode I as a beautiful graphic novel combining the epic wonder of Star Wars with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs. This all-ages graphic novel is a must-read for longtime fans and a great introduction for young newcomers!

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 80 pages • 6.75" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-638-5

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117—Cover A: Sophie Campbell

Sophie Campbell (a & w & c)

A winner is crowned in Jennika's battle of the bands and two old foes make surprising revelations as the TMNT and allies prepare to take Mutant Town in a new direction! Important steps towards the next chapter of the TMNT saga are made here!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #117—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Sam Lofti!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Best of Splinter—Cover A: James Biggie

Misc. (w) • Misc. (a) • James Biggie (c)

The TMNT "Best of" series continues with everyone's favorite sensei– Splinter! Wise and with a tragic past, Splinter forms the core of the Turtle family. Taking stories from multiple publishers, this is the book to read for Splinter's greatest tales!

FC • 100 pages • $5.99

The Tower

Benoit Peeters (w) • François Schuiten (a & c)

Masterful fantasy comes alive as the fifth release in Alaxis Press' The Obscure Cities series brings the award winning graphic novels to readers in English with an all-new translation!

Giovanni Batista is a third-class maintainer of the Tower. His section is deteriorating more and more by the day and he has not heard from any of his inspectors or fellow maintainers in months. He makes the decision to go to the base office to file a complaint. While using his chute, he ends up somewhere even higher than his level. He meets Ellias Aureolus Palingenius and the lovely Milena. Together with Milena, he tries to figure out the purpose of the Tower and finally decides to climb to the top.

The Tower, presented in this new edition, is a fabulous story for the exploration of a deliquescent world, an epic fable to the dimensions of world-building, a fantastic escape full of paradoxes, simulacra, and pretense. Magnificent mastery, invention, and poetry, this is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful jewels of the exciting saga of the OBSCURE CITIES.

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 112 pages • 9-1/4" x 11-9/16" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-731-3

Bullet points:

Available in July.

Transformers #31—Cover A: Diego "Novanim" Zúñiga

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Diego "Novanim" Zúñiga (c)

"Lord of Misrule: Test Flight I". Optimus Prime's Autobots are starting to fray. They need energon and supplies that they just don't have access to. But Perceptor has a plan—if he can supercharge Jumpstream's teleportation powers, the Autobots will have all sorts of new access to Cybertron. Of course, that relies on the experiment going right and things can never be quite so easy…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #31—Cover B: Chris Panda

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Chris Panda (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by George Caltsoudas!

Transformers Annual 2021—SPOTLIGHT

Brian Ruckley (w) • Alex Milne (a & c)

"Light/Star". Vigilem, an ancient force, a Cybertronian Titan, a seemingly unstoppable engine, broke the tether between Cybertron and its moon. Lodestar remains the only other active Titan and, together with her cityspeaker, Lightbright, has been tasked with bringing Vigilem home or taking him down. When Vigilem flees to a colony run by Thunderwing and his lackeys, Lightbright, Lodestar, and the Technobots will have to go on the most dangerous mission of their lives in pursuit of the Titan!

FC • 48 pages • $5.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Freddie E. Williams!

Transformers, Vol. 4: Declaration of War

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova, Fico Ossio, Beth McGuire-Smith (a) • Cryssy Cheung (c)

The bold new vision of the Transformers universe continues, filled with diplomatic drama, techno-thriller twists… and giant, sentient robots!

The Decepticons have officially overthrown the Senate–with the Autobots out of power and Sentinel Prime deposed, it looks like Megatron's vision of the future will take over. But not if the new Prime can rally what's left of Security Operations and the Senate Guard into a resistance! Meanwhile, with the Autobots and Decepticons declaring war on each other, a group of Cybertron's top scientists and diplomats launch a plan to get those uninterested in the fighting, including the alien A'ovan refugees living on Cybertron, a way out of the devastation to come.

Collects Transformers #25–30, the Valentine's Day Special one-shot, and Transformers: Escape #1–5.

HC • FC • $49.99 • 280 pages • 7" x 11" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-806-8

Bullet points:

Available in August.

Transformers: Beast Wars #4—Cover A: Josh Burcham

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

The Beast Wars rage on! When a seriously injured Maximal and a treacherous Predacon run afoul of an incredibly dangerous native beast, they'll have to team-up to make it out alive. Even then, Megatron leads the Predacons on a hunting expedition for their traitor and their escaped captive, and they aren't taking prisoners!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #4—Cover B: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Daniel Khanna!

IDW GAMES

IDW Fan Favorite!

Ghostbusters: Blackout

Jon Cohn (d) Dan Schoening (a & c)

Suffering from a city-wide blackout and an onslaught of ghosts, it's up to the Ghostbusters to quell the chaos and bust those ghosts! Fully cooperative, players allocate dice to bust ghosts, buy upgrades, and move around the city in a game that will have players wishing for just one more die!

Bullet points:

· The Ghostbusters are out to bust familiar faces and foes after a city-wide blackout allows all the ghosts in their containment unit to escape!

· A terrifyingly tough threat management game, players travel all over New York City to bust baddies and keep the mass hysteria to a minimum.

1-4 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30-45 minutes • MSRP $39.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01678-9

Item #: IDW 01678

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Award Winning!

Tonari

Alex Randolph and Bruno Faidutti (d) Kwanchai Moriya (a & c)

The small island of Kuchinoshima has been hit by a terrible storm, leaving the village with only a single fishing boat. Each hoping to prove themselves the village's best fisherman, 2-4 players take turns moving the boat marker around the island, collecting any fish tiles they land upon. At the end of the day, the player with the best haul wins, but there's a twist—each player's score is added to their left neighbor's score before determining the winner!

2-4 players • Playable from ages 10+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01656-7

Item #: IDW 01656

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series: Rogues Gallery

Sen-Foong Lim & Jessey Wright (d) • Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, Dario Brizuela, Marcelo Ferreira & TableTaffy (a)

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains—the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3-5 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30-45 minutes • MSRP $34.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01658-1

Item #: IDW 01658

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series—Gotham City Under Siege

Richard Launius & Michael Guigliano (d) • Matt Ferguson & TableTaffy (a)

Batman: The Animated Series—Gotham City Under Siege has you and up to 4 of your friends playing as Batman and his trusted allies. In each round you'll face off against a set of story cards all inspired by the first season of Batman: The Animated Series and roll a pool of dice to complete actions. You'll need to balance between cleaning up the streets of Gotham City and completing story missions in order to protect the city. Let too many civilians fall or buildings be destroyed, and there will be nothing left for Batman to protect!

Bullet points:

Patrol the city streets or prepare to attack from the rooftops of the 3D city.

Play cards and spend dice to use heroic combat abilities or solve mysteries.

Defeat deadly story cards, clear the streets of henchmen, and defeat the villainous bosses!

Features 5 highly detailed miniatures.

1-5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 45-60 minutes • MSRP $49.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01537-9

Item #: IDW 01537

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Family Favorite!

Seikatsu: A Pet's Life

Isaac Shalev & Matt Loomis (d) Neytirix (a & c)

A family-friendly update to the hit tile-laying game! As adorable pets are placed around a living room board, players score by matching cute animals. As the room fills with pets, players will need to change their focus to the color of the pillows the pets are laying on because additional points are scored on the number of matching pillows they have in their rows.

Bullet points:

· A new family-friendly theme for the original hit game.

· Dual-scoring tiles require you to change strategies mid-game as the board is filled.

· An easy-to-learn and quick-to-play game with a unique scoring system.

1-4 players • Playable from ages 10+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01827-1

Item #: IDW 01827

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Best Seller!

Munchkin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe

Steve Jackson Games and Jon Cohn (d) Kevin Eastman and Tadd Galusha (a)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles blends the humor and gameplay of Munchkin with the enemies and "team-up" themes of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics.

Bullet points:

· Officially licensed game based on the fan favorite comic book series and Munchkin card game!

· A must-play for any Munchkin fan, Munchkin TMNT puts a radical spin on the classic Munchkin rules.

· Includes a mounted level tracker and 6 standees featuring artwork by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman!

3-6 players • Playable from ages 10+ • 60-120 minutes • MSRP $29.95 • UPC: 8-27714-01575-1

Item #: IDW 01575

AVAILABLE NOW!

