Starfire Original Artwork Splash Page By Brett Booth, At Auction

Brett Booth is an artist who does seem to divide some folk. Of the Jim Lee/Rob Liefeld school of comic book artwork, he epitomises nineties-style superhero artwork. This includes a fair amount of skintight-if-at-all costumes on buxom women pulling impossible stripper poses, while the men pose like chiselled bodybuilders, all covered with ink inflexions for shading that do the job of detail. He's also been known to defend his work online, and those of others, which has seen his fanbase harass those who may have a different view. He is also a vehement atheist, which has seen some people charge him with Islamophobia – though it would be equally valid to charge him with Christianophobia as well. So much so that when he recently revisited X-Men for an issue or two, some X-Men fans boycotted the comics in question.

And with Kenneth Rocafort's Starfire at the focus of the previous controversy, as part of this weekend's 2021 March 28-29 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122113, Heritage Auctions has the original artwork from Brett Booth's own take on Starfire, appearing in Superman #28 from 2014, written by Scott Lobdell, pencilled by Booth and inked by Norm Rapmund. Let's see how much this splash page original artwork will end up going for? I get the feeling it could do rather well. While the rest of us can sit back and marvel at the folk at the company who thought high collars on all their big name characters was just the bees' knees.

Brett Booth and Norm Rapmund Superman #28 Splash Page 20 Starfire Original Art (DC, 2014). The "New 52" Superman faces the "New 52" Starfire on this last page of the story! Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.75". In Excellent condition.