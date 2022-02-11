Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios

Grim is a new ongoing comic book series from writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, The Butcher of Paris), artist Flaviano (New Mutants), colourist Rico Renzi (Spider-Gwen), and letterer Tom Napolitano (The Joker), with a story about "a young woman with a macabre job and a mysterious death to solve . . . her own!"

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun! Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination. But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament. In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual GRIM REAPER?

"Grim is dark and brooding and fixated on death… and also one of the most fun series I've ever written! With demons, reapers, departed souls, and Flaviano's artwork, you'll be dying to read more!" said Phillips.

"I love to draw new characters and share that excitement of creation with brilliant authors like Stephanie. She did an amazing job setting the groundwork for a character that you can't help but love," said Flaviano. "So it's no surprise that I can't stop drawing Jess and all the other reapers from this mysterious, funny, sad, weird story about the search for your true self and place in the world."

"Stephanie, Flaviano, Rico, and Tom are some of the brightest stars in the industry today, and we could not be more thrilled to help them bring GRIM to life (or, rather, death)," said Eric Harburn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "If you've made previous stops in Mumbai with Laila Starr or Archer's Peak with Erica Slaughter, let Jessica Harrow take you to your final destination."

Grim #1 features main cover art by series artist Flaviano, and variant cover art by artists Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), Mike Del Mundo (Thor), and Dave Johnson (Superman).