Stephen Mooney & Jethro Morales Launch Sheena, Queen of The Jungle

Dynamite Entertainment is launching a new comic book series, Sheena, Queen of The Jungle #1 from Bettie Page team Stephen Mooney and Jethro Morales, in November. Co-created by Will Eisner and Jerry Iger in 1938, her stories were initially published by Fiction House and she became the first female character in American comics to get a solo title named after her. Here's a gallery of covers and the PR for the launch of the new series.

One of comics' most historic heroines returns in a bold new take by writer Stephen Mooney (Half-Past Danger, Black Widow) that seeks to answer the question – in a very different kind of jungle, the urban one – is Sheena still queen? The thrilling new adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character with the action-packed modern sensibility for the character as first developed by legendary screenwriter Steven E. de Souza (Die Hard, Tomb Raider), making it the perfect book for fans new and old! "It's exciting getting to play with these kinds of toys and accepting that challenge of adding something new and worthy to the established mythos," said writer Stephen Mooney. "The fact that Sheena was a bit of a trailblazer is fantastic, but that in itself does not a good story make. It's up to us newbies to add something perhaps a little more contemporary, without robbing Sheena of any of the elements that already made her great" In a tale evoking such action-packed and incisive films as Jurassic Park, Predator, and The Hunger Games, Sheena is drafted by a conglomerate eager to rehabilitate its image with a haven for endangered flora and fauna in a state-of-the-art combination research center and destination resort — the Bio-Dome!. But on the eve of the grand opening, all communication with staff and the first lucky park visitors has broken off. Inside and outside of the Bio-Dome, Sheena faces obstacles both new and old, including deceit, manipulation, and a deadly creature like nothing she has ever encountered. What she discovers will change her entire world — and her place in it. Mooney is reunited with his Bettie Page collaborator Jethro Morales, as they've honed their chemistry together alongside colorist Dinei Ribero. As an artist as well himself, Mooney works closely with his team to craft the best possible comics storytelling.

With covers by Lucio Parrillo, Rose Besch, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner, Carla Cohen, Stephen Mooney, Lesley "Leirix" Li, and cosplay by Rachel Hollon. Which is a world away from previous cover issue.