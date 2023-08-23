Posted in: Comics | Tagged: about comics, bone, jeff smith

Stephen Weiner's Analysis Of Jeff Smith's Bone, Back In Print

Nat Gertler is puttiung Stephen Weiner's analysis of Jeff Smith's Bone back into print from his publishing imprint, About Comics.

Nat Gertler is a comic book-and-related hero, an Eisner Award-winning comics history writer, putting work back into print that had been unduly forgotten, missed out from the canon or in urgent need of archiving. From religious-themed cartoons to The Green Book, his work as About Comics is always worthy of note. And now he is not so much publishing a new comic or an old comic but a study of one. Stephen Weiner's analysis of Jeff Smith's Bone.

Since it started being serialized in 1991, Jeff Smith's masterwork Bone has drawn a huge number of readers, intrigued by its subtleties and complexities as the work evolved from a lighthearted romp to a dark fantasy with a richly-built world. It is a work worthy of scholarly attention, and that's just what award-winning writer about comics set out to do. His essay on the work, its influences, and its place in the culture was first release in e-book form (as A Bone Companion) in 2015. The fine folks at Cartoon Books thought that it was a worthy analysis, and included in in their 2016 book Bone: Coda. But now that volume is out of print, and with a new volume of Bone tales (Bone: More Tall Tales) about to see print, the time is right for this work to be available again. So, with the permission of Cartoon Books, About Comics has released the work under its own cover and the title Analysis of Bone.

This 64-page paperback contains not only Weiner's text accompanied by Jeff Smith art from Bone, but also a seven-page interview with Smith himself. The book has the same cover size as the Scholastic editions of Bone, so that it can sit nicely with your Bone collection on your shelf. It also comes as Jeff Smith has had to pull out of bookstore appearances, due to suffering a cardiac arrest. It is at least one way to celenfrate the man's work.

Stephen Weiner has been writing about comics since 1992, including writing for such periodicals as The Boston Globe, School Library Journal, and Booklist, and authoring or co-authoring such books as 100 Graphic Novels for Public Libraries, The Will Eisner Companion, and Hellboy: The Companion. A holder of master degrees in both Children's Literature and Library Science, Weiner received the Comic Creators' Guild Award in 2006.

Analysis of Bone (ISBN-13: 978-1-949996-57-9) is a 64 page black-and-white trade paperback prices at $7.99 US. It is available for immediate ordering through Amazon worldwide. Wholesale inquiries can be directed to questions@aboutcomics.com

