Jeff Smith Cancels Book Tour After Cardiac Arrest

Kathleen Glosan of Cartoon Books posted the announcement on social media regarding the health of Bone creator and publisher Jeff Smith.

Special Announcement Jeff Smith is recuperating from a cardiac arrest, which he suffered on Sunday. There will be a long road to recovery, so regrettably we must cancel the remainder of his book tour this year. Our apologies to his fans who were coming to see him at: Rob Con, CXC, Bedrock Con & NYCC. We hope this is just a bump in the road & that Jeff will see you all next year. Thank you for your support & understanding at this time.

The tour would have run as follows:

Sept 2-3, 2023

RobCon, Abingdon, Virginia

September 29-October 1, 2023

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (CXC), Columbus, OH

October 7-8, 2023

Bedrock City Con, Houston, TX

Jeff Smith, 63, is best known as the creator of the self-published comic book series Bone. riginally serialized in 55 irregularly released issues from 1991 to 2004, the series has also been collected and reprinted by Disney, Image Comics and then by Scholastic Graphix.

In June, Bleeding Cool reported the news that Jeff Smith was to reprint his early comic strip "Thorn" for his university's student newspaper, The Lantern, which included some of the characters who later featured in Bone. Jeff Smith confirmed our report, saying "It's true! Official announcement and first look next week!" Cartoon Books announced Thorn: The Complete Proto-Bone College Strips from 1982 to 1986, And Other Early Drawings, reprinting the entire run of his earliest rendering of the world-famous Bone characters for the first time.

Thorn: The Complete College Strips, is still planned to be published in both hardcover and mass market paperback. It will launch on Kickstarter this October for release in Spring of 2024.

We wish Jeff Smith the best of health in his recovery at this time. And yes, please, be careful not to overdo it.

