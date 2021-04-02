Steve Dillon Saint Of Killers Original Preacher #3 Artwork At Auction

The late, great Steve Dillon was many things – a comic book writer, artist, publisher, and all-around bon vivant. From being a founder of Deadline magazine to drawing Judge Dredd and The Punisher, he made an impact all over the place. But his crowning glory will no doubt be the Preacher series he created by Garth Ennis. And of that series, the Saint Of Killers may well be the character that endures.

The Saint of Killers is described as "a grim, taciturn, implacable killing machine," with supernatural abilities involving divinity, immortality, and influence over Heaven and Hell. His goals typically center on bringing down individuals through destruction and death by the laws of Paradise. The Saint of Killers first appeared as a heartless murderer, who is transformed into the Angel of Death under the condition that he takes up the role of collecting the souls of those who die by violence.

And that's who features in this page of original artwork from Preacher #3 that is currently up for auction in Heritage Auction's 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 lot. Its current high bid is $2600 and will end at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.

Steve Dillon Preacher #3 Story Page 7 Jesse Custer and Tulip Original Art (DC/Vertigo, 1995). From very early in the series of the bizarre adventures of faithless Texas preacher, Jesse Custer. This hardcore page highlights the "grim, taciturn, implacable killing machine" William, also known as "The Saint of Killers." This raw and irreverent series has been wonderfully adapted to TV in AMC's Preacher, and The Saint of Killers appeared as a background arc in Season One of the TV series but moved up to the foreground for Season Two. Ink over blue pencil on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 14". Text paste-ups, with some residue staining and light handling wear. In Excellent condition.