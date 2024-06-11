Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, graphic noevl, max in the middle, mg, Mike Amante, steve foxe

Steve Foxe & Mike Amante New MG Graphic Novel, Max In The Middle

Steve Foxe and Mike Amante's have sold world rights to their new middle-grade graphic novel, Max In The Middle to First Second

Article Summary Steve Foxe & Mike Amante ink deal with First Second for MG novel, Max In The Middle.

First volume of Max in the Middle trilogy to launch Spring 2026, edited by Jill Freshney.

Steve Foxe, prolific comics writer and editor, has an extensive portfolio with Marvel.

Mike Amante, known for indie comics, joins forces with Foxe in this exciting release.

Max In The Middle is a new middle-grade graphic novel trilogy by Steve Foxe and Mike Amante about the rapidly changing family dynamics around a boy named Max.

Calista Brill at First Second Books has acquired world rights to Max in the Middle which Jill Freshney will also edit. The first volume will be published in the spring of 2026. Mike Amente was represented in the deal by Uwe Stender and Brent Taylor at Triada US represented the illustrator, and Steve Foxe represented himself. Well, he does work as a freelance editor for First Second/Macmillan, working on books like The InvestiGators so he knows them well.

Steve Foxe is also a comics writer for Spider-Woman, Dark X-Men, X-Men '97, Chasm, Venomverse, Blood Hunt, Heir Of Apocalypse, All Eight Eyes, Rainbow Bridge, Creepshow, Marvel Voice's: Pride, and Spider-Ham series from Scholastic and – with Kris Anka – is the co-creator of Web-Weaver, Marvel's first gay Spider-hero. He is also the co-creator of Razorblades: The Horror Magazine with James Tynion IV, is the editor of W0RLDTR33, The Deviant, and The Department of Truth at Image Comics. He was the editor for Paste Magazine's comic section, has contributed to PanelxPanel, The MNT, and The Comics Journal; and worked for five years at Knopf Books for Young Readers, part of Penguin Random House.

Mike Amante is a small press cartoonist, creator of comics such as Eek! and Orp!, The Bat Race and Critter Town. He posted the news saying "Max in the Middle", the graphic novel trilogy I've been working on has just been announced! Super grateful to be working w/ @steve_foxe , Jill Freshney & the team :) Thanks also to my agents, Brent Taylor & @UweStenderPhD ! I couldn't have taken this on without the both of you.~

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Triada US was founded by Dr. Uwe Stender in 2004.

