Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel is Out This Week, Kids!

Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel is a new entry in the long-running kids series by Guy Bass and Pete Williamson, out this week.

Zany Frankenstein comedy for young readers, Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel, is out on July 22nd. This is a new graphic novel in the long-running kids' graphic novel series written by Guy Bass and illustrated by Pete Williamson. Set deep within the crumbling walls of Castle Grotteskew, the graphic novel transports young readers into a world of lovable monsters, mad science, and one underdog hero who's ready to step into the spotlight…whether he likes it or not. Meet Stitch Head — the first (and long-forgotten) creation of a mad scientist who longs to be remembered by his creator. When a sneaky carnival master rolls into town, Stitch Head and his misfit monster friends must rise to the occasion, save the castle, and maybe even discover what it means to belong. The series is an allegory for kids surviving bad, negligent parenting and found families.

Stitch Head was the first creation to be born—and the first to be forgotten. He's the adorably monstrous creation of Professor Erasmus Erasmus, a man who has breathed life into over three hundred creatures with all manner of fangs, tails, and eyes. But as good as Erasmus is at giving life, he's equally bad at taking care of it. And so the duty falls to Stitch Head to ensure his siblings don't tear Castle Grotteskew apart.

Despite having a handle on the threats within the castle, however, no one is prepared for the conniving Mr. F—the ringleader of a traveling circus of wonders and oddities—to show up at Grotteskew's front door. He offers Stitch Head a new chance at family—one that will make him known by the whole world and forgotten by no one.

The terms of Mr. F's deal may be glowing, but there's something dark lurking behind his eyes. As Stitch Head will learn, not every monster is a meanie…and some seemingly normal folk can be the nastiest beasts of all! Guy Bass' goofy humour complemented by Pete Williamson's sketchy, wacky neo-gothic comic art perfectly encapsulates the zany comedy and melancholy mood of the story.

Stitch Head: The Graphic Novel is out this week and available from bookstores.

