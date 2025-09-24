Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Rogue Storm, storm

Storm Returns In New 2026 Series, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1

Storm returns in a new Marvel Comics series in February 2026, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 by Murewa Ayodele.

Today sees the publication of Storm #12 by Murewa Ayodele, Mateus Manhanini and Mario Santoro. And it's the final issue of the series, before it becomes Rogue Storm for the Age Of Revelation X-Men event. But then… what then for the X-Man and Avenger? Things are changing in the comic books, and she seems to be getting all meta about it.

First, regarding Rogue Storm, writer Murewa Ayodele says, "not only because it will go rogue in this alternate future, but also because it will co-star Rogue (Anna Marie LeBeau)." She took his name… and that it "will have sweeping ramifications in the present timeline, so don't miss this no-holds-barred, post-apocalyptic, sword- and-sorcery, all-out action- adventure comic book series."

But after that? "Storm #12 was the epic conclusion of Thunder War – our first climax into the Eternal Storm Saga. One could say it was the end of our first season – an Act One. Our second season will begin in February 2026 – as we build up to our second peak, The War Above All. On our journey to this all-out cosmic war, we will slow things down to explore Ororo's political ambitions, friendships, family, love life… and a mystical confrontation with the Scarlet Witch?"

Well, she probably is the new Sorcerer Supreme, is she not? "This second season will be epic yet wholesome, episodic yet serialized, humorous yet tragic, hopeful yet adventurous, slow burn yet high-octane, simple yet challenging…the holistic package."

And then we get a new issue 1 and a new name for the series. "The upcoming second season will be titled Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant (2026). It will be available for pre-order within the next two months. Don't miss it! But in the meantime, keep reading comics and supporting your local comic book shops. Much Love, Murewa Ayodele"

Storm #12 is published today. Rogue Storm #1 next month. And Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1 in February 2026.

Storm #12 by Murewa Ayodele, Mateus Manhanini, Mario Santoro

THUNDER WAR ENDS! Everything ends. Our universe is no exception. However, the only way the universe ends is over STORM's dead body. So be it. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD! X YEARS LATER, with Earth's gods gone, only ORORO MUNROE, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as STORM threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD! X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed GAMBIT and ROGUE's marriage forever. As STORM embarks on her quest to destroy EEGUN, the devourer of SORCERERS SUPREME, GAMBIT has a score to settle with STORM…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, STORM and GAMBIT will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER! X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

