Storm Will Take On The United Nations In X-Men: From The Ashes

Storm will take on the United Nations In X-Men: From The Ashes, as revealed in X-Men #35. Well, she is a queen after all.

Speculations suggest Storm could become the first Mutant President.

X-Men: From The Ashes presents Storm with a new, charismatic look.

Issue #35 is a landmark comic, concluding the Krakoan era of X-Men.

It was teased in Women Of Marvel: Voices and picked up early by Bleeding Cool. Madame Web looking at the future of the X-Men, With Rogue and Kitty Pryde both leading their respective teams.

As for Storm? We asked, "It looked like Storm, recently Queen of Arakko and Regent of Sol, will be entering the political arena. Could we have our first Mutant President in 2024? It might be worth remembering that while she grew up in Kenya, Storm was born in the USA…"

Well, maybe not quite. But today's X-Men #35 does give her a role on the political world stage, as we surmised. Just with better hair.

Is she a diplomat for a scattered new mutant nation of Krakoa across the Earth? Or is it in her new role as leader of the Avemgers? Expect even more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay,

(A) Joshua Cassara, Phil Noto, Lucas Werneck, Leinil Francis Yu, Walt Simonson, Mark Brooks, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Jerome Opena, Luciano Vecchio, Stefano Caselli, Sara Pichelli, Romulo Fajardo Jr, David Curiel, Laura Martin, Sonia Oback, Marcio Menyz, Matt Hollingsworth, Matt Wilson, Salvador Larocca, Guru-eFX, Javier Garron and Morry Hollowell (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

