Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Rogue, Shadows Of Tomorrow, storm

Storm's Daughter Furaha And More In Marvel's X-Men May 2026 Solicits

Storm's Daughter Furaha, the reveal of Inmate X, the new Savage Champions and a gravestone for the X-Men in Marvel's X-Books May 2026 solicits

Article Summary Storm's future daughter Furaha is officially revealed in Marvel's X-Men May 2026 solicitations.

The identity of Inmate X at Greymalkin Prison is finally exposed in Uncanny X-Men #28.

Wolverine leads a new team called the Savage Champions, promising major ramifications ahead.

The X-Men face defeat and a gravestone tease in the epic "Danger Room" arc this May.

Last summer, Bleeding Cool ran gossip about Storm being granted a vision of the future in the Hellfire Vigil one-shot that, after a negative pregnancy test, that nevertheless in the near future, she would have a daughter, noting that in recent issues of Storm, she and Wolverine got back together again.

She got a vision from Eternity, as part of her role as Eternity's Champion, a future daughter, Furaha who will be born on 6/16 at 6:16 exactly, and that she has black hair and fangs, "like her father". Wolverine? Dracula? Hadad?

Furaha, named after the Swahili word for a feeling of happiness. Well, June 2026 is coming. But before that we have Marvel's May 2026 titles the solicitations for which have just dropped and, as part of Shadows Of Tomorrow, we may get a better look at that future daughter of Storm and… someone. We will also finally get the reveal of who exactly Inmate X in the Greymalkin Prison is in Uncanny X-Men while Wolvverine intgroduces the new team, the Savage Champions…

"May promises to be a monumental month for the X-Line. Cyclops' Alaskan X-Men team face their greatest challenge yet in the new "Danger Room" arc of Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz's X-MEN. Over at Haven House, the New Mutants arrive and the Outliers disappear, a mystery that kicks off a new arc of Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio's UNCANNY X-MEN. Plus the moment fans have waited for since the launch of the From the Ashes era—the reveal of INMATE X—draws closer! And Graymatter Lane continues to be a hub of mutant drama and action in Eve L. Ewing and Tiago Palma's X-MEN UNITED. "Outside of the flagship titles, Cable gets closer to finding the first mutant president's assassin in INGLORIOUS X-FORCE, X-23 takes on the Facility singlehandedly in GENERATION X-23, the Merc with a Mouth has a showdown with Hammerhead in WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL, and Logan faces a brutal defeat with lasting physical repercussions in WOLVERINE. "Limited series continue as Rogue discovers the dark truth behind a lost Brotherhood of Evil Mutants mission in the finale of ROGUE, Cyclops braces for his final confrontation with the new Reavers in CYCLOPS #4, Dani Moonstar must search the past in order to save every soul on Earth in MOONSTAR #3, and the Rasputin siblings must put aside their differences to bring down the ancient witch Baba Yaga in MAGIK & COLOSSUS #4. And revealed in this week's X-Men Monday column at AIPT, FURAHA, the daughter of Storm, arrives in STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4! Writer Murewa Ayodele reveals more about this mysterious future X-Kid, following her buzzworthy debut in last year's X-Men: Hellfire Vigil one-shot where she appeared to Storm in a vision. "I love Furaha so much. Every fan art of hers I see warms my heart," Ayodele told AIPT. "It brought me great pleasure to finally get to write Storm and Furaha interacting together on the page. I find their exchanges extremely wholesome." "X-MEN OF APOCALPSE OMEGA #1, the final issue of Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo's blockbuster Age of Apocalypse anniversary series, also hits stands in May.

CYCLOPS #4 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

AN EYE FOR AN EYE!

When Cyclops loses Mei to Pierce, he captures one of his prized Reavers as revenge! How will Cyclops use his new hostage to his advantage? And will Mei escape the clutches of Pierce's Reaver army?!

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO AN EYE FOR AN EYE! When Cyclops loses Mei to Pierce, he captures one of his prized Reavers as revenge! How will Cyclops use his new hostage to his advantage? And will Mei escape the clutches of Pierce's Reaver army?! GENERATION X-23 #4

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by MARCO RENNA

X-23 ON THE HUNT!

Laura Kinney is through playing nice. The Facility has her friends, and they have her sister. And not a damn thing on Earth will stand between her and their safety. They want "X-23, the perfect killer"? Oh, they've got it! SNIKT!

Written by JODY HOUSER Art by MARCO RENNA X-23 ON THE HUNT! Laura Kinney is through playing nice. The Facility has her friends, and they have her sister. And not a damn thing on Earth will stand between her and their safety. They want "X-23, the perfect killer"? Oh, they've got it! SNIKT! INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #5

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by PHILIP TAN & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

THE HORSEMAN OF DEATH!

Cable has cleared one X-Force member of murder and suspects another. But when a fight against the Nasty Boys goes south, the truth stands revealed – and it may just put X-Force six feet under!

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #4 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

A SIBLING RIVALRY!

Magik and Colossus meet the great witch Baba Yaga, and she is not happy to see them! With their relationship out of step, will the Rasputins be able to hold her off? Or will Baba Yaga damage the siblings' future beyond repair?

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN Art by GERMÁN PERALTA A SIBLING RIVALRY! Magik and Colossus meet the great witch Baba Yaga, and she is not happy to see them! With their relationship out of step, will the Rasputins be able to hold her off? Or will Baba Yaga damage the siblings' future beyond repair? MOONSTAR #3 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by EDOARDO AUDINO

TRAPPED IN MEMORIES!

The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul. As the sentient sword combs through Dani's memories, what secrets will it unlock? And will Dani wake up before it's too late?!

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN Art by EDOARDO AUDINO TRAPPED IN MEMORIES! The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul. As the sentient sword combs through Dani's memories, what secrets will it unlock? And will Dani wake up before it's too late?! ROGUE #5 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

FORGIVEN, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN

Now that Rogue knows the truth about her past, will she ever be forgiven for the pain she caused? Could she ever forgive herself?

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4 (OF 5)

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

FURAHA, STORM'S DAUGHTER, ARRIVES!

Written by MUREWA AYODELE Art by FEDERICA MANCIN FURAHA, STORM'S DAUGHTER, ARRIVES! UNCANNY X-MEN #28

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

INMATE X REVEALED!

Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the secret of Graymalkin Prison's INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind?

Written by GAIL SIMONE Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO INMATE X REVEALED! Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the secret of Graymalkin Prison's INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind? WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #4

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

MOB LIFE!

The gangster Hammerhead has cottoned on to Deadpool's secret. But Wade can't be bought… No wait, that's not right. Wade can totally be bought. That's his whole deal as a mercenary… OH, Hammerhead has the 'Pool by the floats, that's what it is, and whatever choice he makes, someone close to him will wind up DEAD!

WOLVERINE #20

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

SAVAGE CHAMPION!

The shocking events of last issue culminate in a showdown over a century in the making. Who or what are the SAVAGE CHAMPIONS? Sharpen your claws for the fight of WOLVERINE's life…and a twist that'll have ramifications for Wolverine books going forward!

Written by SALADIN AHMED Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO SAVAGE CHAMPION! The shocking events of last issue culminate in a showdown over a century in the making. Who or what are the SAVAGE CHAMPIONS? Sharpen your claws for the fight of WOLVERINE's life…and a twist that'll have ramifications for Wolverine books going forward! X-MEN #29

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART FOUR!

Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room's victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before…and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in.

Written by JED MACKAY Art by NETHO DIAZ DANGER ROOM: PART FOUR! Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room's victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before…and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in. X-MEN #30

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by NETHO DIAZ

DANGER ROOM: PART FIVE!

The X-Men have weathered everything the Danger Room has thrown at them – and now it's time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men.

X-MEN UNITED #3

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by TIAGO PALMA

Since a field squad of Melee, Jitter and Laura Kinney accompanied Captain America on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane… And the Beast and Magneto have an explosive difference of opinion!

Written by EVE L. EWING Art by TIAGO PALMA Since a field squad of Melee, Jitter and Laura Kinney accompanied Captain America on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane… And the Beast and Magneto have an explosive difference of opinion! X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art by SIMONE DI MEO

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!