Strange: Marvel Teases New Sorceror Supreme to Get Series in March

Marvel has teased a new Sorceror Supreme to take over the role after the Death of Doctor Strange… but could it be the same old Sorceror Supreme?!

Back in September, Marvel teased that Death of Doctor Strange #4 would reveal the titular Doctor's successor as the new Sorceror Supreme.

Debuting later this month, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will tell the final saga in the life of Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme! Written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett, this five-issue epic will not only deal with the complex mystery behind Strange's murder, but also introduce the dangerous mystical and other-dimensional threats that will be unleashed in his absence. Who has the skills and command over the mystic arts to save the Marvel Universe? Find out in December's DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 when a hero steps up to resume the duties of the Sorcerer Supreme!

That issue will come out next month, but Marvel's teaser may provide some clues as to who it is, mostly because the title of the new series appears to be… Strange. And the artwork could be interpreted as showing Doctor Strange's dead skull coming back to life. Maybe Strange has finally has his medical license revoked and can no longer use the Doctor Strange moniker? Or perhaps the past version of Doctor Strange currently investigating his own death in the series will simply decide to stick around. How can we miss you if you never leave, Stephen?!

Would Marvel kill off Doctor Strange in an event mini-series they made a huge deal out of only to bring him back immediately afterward? Of course they would! Killing off popular characters in event mini-series named for their death only to bring them back in special return series afterward is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a series of tricks designed to increase the sales of comics without bothering to care about the actual content of the comics. So this sort of thing would be right up their alley, true believers! Gues we'll find out more in December.