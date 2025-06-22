Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Lucy Knisley, middle grade reader, Peapod Farm graphic novel series, Sugar Shack

Sugar Shack: Final Peapod Farm Graphic Novel is Out in August

Sugar Shack, Lucy Knisley's concluding graphic novel in the Peapod Farm series for middle grade readers, is out in August.

Article Summary Sugar Shack, the final graphic novel in the Peapod Farm series by Lucy Knisley, releases in August.

Jen navigates the ups and downs of blended family life as she settles into Peapod Farm for winter.

Perfect for middle-grade readers, Sugar Shack explores themes of belonging, family, and growing up.

Fans of Stepping Stones and Apple Crush will love returning to the heartfelt world of Peapod Farm.

This summer, Lucy Knisley returns with Sugar Shack, the bittersweet finale of her beloved Peapod Farm graphic novel series. The book concludes the acclaimed Peapod Farm graphic novel trilogy and brings Jen's journey to a poignant end as she explores the challenges of growing up and discovering one's role within a blended family. Inspired by bestselling creator Lucy Knisley's own childhood, this is "an earnest, relatable addition to the series that is perfect for middle grade readers", raved School Library Journal.

For one city-kid turned country girl whose life has been changing nonstop, it seems like it's finally time to find her place in her new blended family while settling in for the winter! Cozy up to Sugar Shack, the final volume of the heartfelt and acclaimed Peapod Farm series!

Jen couldn't be more excited to spend time at Peapod Farms with her step-sisters, Andy and Reese. For months, Jen has been so focused on trying to figure out how she fits into her new blended family that she hasn't realized she's found her place—that is, until Reese calls her sister.

Excited and content, Jen thought she had figured everything out, but now she's not so sure. A rift emerges between the girls as Andy doubles down on being Reese's ACTUAL sister, while Jen is just the STEP sister. With Andy's attitude bringing a cold front to the farm, it seems like it's going to be a long winter.

Maybe between Peapod Farm's first snow and learning how to tap a tree for sugar, Jen and Andy both will have a chance to truly understand what it means to be family. Jen, originally from the city and now adapting to country life, eagerly anticipates spending time at Peapod Farm with her stepsisters, Andy and Reese. As winter approaches, Jen feels she has finally found her place in her new family, until Andy's insistence on being Reese's "real" sister leaves Jen feeling like the "step" sister. Through the farm's first snowfall and the delightful experience of tapping trees for sugar, Jen and Andy come to understand the true meaning of family.

Readers who have fallen in love with the heartfelt storytelling in Stepping Stones and Apple Crush will be eager to return to Peapod Farm with Jen, Andy, and Reese. Lucy Knisley is a proven expert in the kids' memoir space, tapping into young readers' experiences and emotions with authenticity and empathy. The Peapod Farm series continues to offer candid, relatable stories for middle-graders in a digestible graphic novel format that is perfect for both comic lovers as well as prose readers who are hopping on board the graphic novel train for the first time.

Sugar Shack is out on August 5th and is already available for pre-order.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!