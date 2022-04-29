Suicide Squad #15 Preview: Series Finale

Suicide Squad #15 may be the final issue of the series, but don't let that stop you from clicking on the preview. Consider it advance payment on the eventual #1 issue relaunch. Have they announced that yet? Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #15

DC Comics

0322DC145

0322DC146 – Suicide Squad #15 Dexter Soy Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy (CA) Eduardo Pansica

FINAL ISSUE! Through space and alternate Earths, this version of the Squad has tried to free themselves from Waller's clutches. In the series finale, they risk everything for freedom one last time…

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

