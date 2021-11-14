Suicide Squad King Shark #3 Preview: King Shark vs. Queen Tiger

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? And it continues with our next preview, Suicide Squad King Shark #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. There are a lot of problems with the comics industry and I know I often complain about all of them. But if the industry can financially support this King Shark comic, it must be doing something right. Check out a preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC173

0921DC174 – SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #3 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine

Defacer must form a partnership with the Man-King to ensure humanity isn't overtaken by shark domination! But she's kinda starting to like King Shark, and the avatar of all humanity kinda sucks! Plus, King Shark takes on the Queen Tiger (not to be confused with the Tiger King).

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.