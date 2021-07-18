Supergirl Takes the Bus in Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #2 [Preview]

In this preview of Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow #2, the girl of steel faces her greatest challenge ever: taking public transit! The trip has barely started, and Supergirl and Ruthye are already being harassed. This is gonna be a long trip. Check out a preview below.

SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #2 (OF 8)

DC Comics

0521DC112

0521DC113 – SUPERGIRL WOMAN OF TOMORROW #2 (OF 8) CVR B LEE WEEKS VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Bilquis Evely

After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Supergirl and her new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings become dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus! Little do they know, their journey will be a dark one filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face! Can Kara Zor-El lie low long enough to ensure their safe passage?

In Shops: 7/20/2021

SRP: $4.99