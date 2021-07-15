Superman And The Authority – And A Promise To JFK (Spoilers)

Superman And The Authority #1 by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin published next week by DC Comics was originally intended to be Superman turning all authoritarian and taking control of The Authority team while his son became the new Superman on Earth. Well, Grant Morrison didn't want all that, so when they took over the book, they made some changes. And it seems that Jonathan Kent will be the authoritarian one now.

And this older Superman – originally planned to be a sixty-plus year old Superman as a result of 5G – is now working in a different timeline. One that now opens in Washington DC, November 1963, with JFK talking to Superman his plans for the future, about wanting to put a man on Mars by the end of the decade.

Because they are already going to the Moon right there and then, with Superman tagging along for the trip. But JFK wants more from Superman.

Even as the foreshadoing hammers hit hard all over the place.

With Superman committed to creating something akin to a Justice Society to protect the world. A Justice League.

Obviously everything goes wrong, To JFK in Dallas and to Superman creating a Justice League. No wonder something like The Authority is a little bit more appealing sixty years later…

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream Justice League. So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janin (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/20/2021 SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman's new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/3/2021 SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #3 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us. This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/17/2021 SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Is the team ready for what's next? Will the Man of Steel's new super-group fall apart before they even begin? The Ultra-Humanite has put together his own team of rogues designed to match the Authority fist for fist. This series comes to an explosive conclusion that will threaten to split the Man of Steel in half!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021