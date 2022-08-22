Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction

Superman Batman was the biggest book going when it debuted in 2003, and #1 was THE book to get that year. Featuring a superstar creative team of Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness, it was impossible to find copies of that first issue from the time it came out in October 2003 all through the following summer, even with multiple covers. The most expensive, though, was the Retailer Incentive cover, featuring the duo leaping into action off a rooftop. I have actually never seen this one in person. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of the said cover, currently sitting at $42 and ending today. Check out the cover below.

Superman Batman Was A Huge Deal

"Superman/Batman #1 Retailer Incentive Edition (DC, 2003) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Diamond/Alliance Retailer Summit promotional issue. Ed McGuinness cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $125. CGC census 8/22: 109 in 9.8, none higher. WRITTEN BY JEPH LOEB; ART AND COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS AND DEXTER VINES. In stores August 20. A new series by the all-star team of Jeph Loeb, Ed McGuinness, and Dexter Vines that pairs DC's heaviest hitters in one high-octane book! A new, improved Metallo attacks both Metropolis and Gotham, bringing the guardians of each city together for a monumental battle! Plus, Lex Luthor assembles a mysterious super-team assigned to "help" the Man of Steel. Featuring a card-stock cover and glossy paper. Cover price $2.95."

This book meant a lot to me when it was coming out, as it was one of the books that reinvigorated my love for comics back then. I devoured each issue as it came out, and it was just cool to see the two DC icons team up in a book yet again. Go here to place a bid on this Superman Batman comic, and while you are there, take a look at everything else taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.