Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds (Superman & Steelworks Spoilers)

Since Jon Kent returned with his new series, The Adventures Of Superman, he's been rushed off to other dimensions away from Jay Nakamura.

Since Jon Kent returned with his new series, The Adventures Of Superman, he's been rushed off to other dimensions by multi-dimensional DC Comics equivalent of the Exiles and has found himself in the Injustice world, or something pretty close to, allowing writer Tom Taylor to return to the franchise he breathed life into. With people getting up to stuff like this, in The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent #5 out tomorrow.

And it turns out that this world has its own version of his boyfriend, Jay Nakamura.

Who has just been tortured by this world's version of Nightwing, Damian Wayne. Which is just the Return of The Super Sons that the book has been teasing. Man, someone's going to get letters. But on the regular Old DC Comics Warth, Jay Nakamura is getting on with things.

By getting a job as the Press Officer for John Henry Irons' Steelworks company, in the new issue of Steelworks #2 also out tomorrow. Just the kind of thing to tell Jon Kane when he inevitably comes home next month. That is, unless Jon Kent brings that Jay Nakamura back with him. The possibilities that the Jay Nakamura Of Two Worlds provides. Though don't expect two Jon Kents…

Because Harley Quinn helped murder one of them. The unborn Jon Kent inside Lois Lane – and the rest of Metropolis while he was at it.

We know how that went down.

The Joker does like to kill sidekicks whatever universe he is in. It's just the main guys he wants to save till later. Even in his dreams… but we'll get to that. Steelworks has a brand new identity to show of for one lucky suit wearer…

Someone just watched Ant-Man again, right?

