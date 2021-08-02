Superman Gets Political in Justice League Infinity #2 [Preview]

Superman finds himself transplanted into a reality where he's running for political office in this preview of Justice League Infinity #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. But what is his platform? And, perhaps more importantly, what will Dean Cain think about this? Bleeding Cool will be sure to dispatch Rich Johnston to scour the TV star's Twitter account to find out and report back with a full series of investigative clickbait articles. Until then, just check out the preview of Justice League Infinity #2 below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INFINITY #2 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0621DC126

(W) J.M. DeMatteis, James Tucker (A) Ethen Beavers (CA) Jorge Corona

Across the globe people begin disappearing, replaced with different but similar individuals. So where is Superman and who is this new monstrous Overman?! In order to get to the bottom of what's happening, the Justice League will need to first take down the new villain! And what horrors are revealed in the twisted mirror room?!

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $3.99