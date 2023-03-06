Superman: Jon Kent #1 Returns To Tom Taylor's Earth-2 (Spoilers) Tom Taylor is writing The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent, with the first issue out tomorrow, featuring Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2.

From 2011, the World's Finest and Earth-2 comic book series, originally written by Paul Levitz, then James Robinson and then by Tom Taylor, told parallel universe stories of the Justice Society. In this world, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Catwoman had died, sacrificing themselves to stop the Apokoliptan invasion, leaving behind a world without the usual heroes. A new Jutice Siciety was formed with Supergirl and Robin: Helena Wayne: Robin, Jay Garrick: Flash, Kendra Saunder: Hawkgirl and Alan Scott: Green Lantern. They are joined later by Mister Terrific from the DC Prime Earth, as well as versions of Dr. Fate, the Atom, the Sandman, Mister Miracle and Big Barda., Tom Taylor then introduced more, Red Tornado, an android with the consciousness of Lois Lane that was uploaded into it by Sam Lane and Robotman), an artificial intelligence, The Accountable as Jimmy Olsen, a new Batman, with Thomas Wayne using Miraclo, a new version of Aquawoman, Marella, and a new Superman Val-Zod, a Kryptonian and a childhood friend of Power Girl.

Now Tom Taylor is writing The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent, with the first issue published tomorrow. Which will feature Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2. But it seems that he is not the only cast member of Earth-2 to make the trip across in pursuit of Ultraman.

We also have Mister Terrific, who has joined the two universes together before, and… the Red Tornado.

Which means we get a first meeting, long anticipated by Earth-2 fans, but one it was presumed that would be denied them, play out.

"Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection to the Super-Family?" It shouldn't have been too hard to guess…

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #1 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

ANOTHER SUPERMAN HAS FALLEN. Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered. Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help stop the killing—Kal-El's son, Jon Kent! Jon will have to step across dimensions and face the killer of the Kal-Els, the monstrous Ultraman, the man who kidnapped and tortured him for years. And Val-Zod is not acting alone in trying to save the Supermen. Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection to the Super-Family?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/7/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #2 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Kal-Els across the Multiverse are being murdered…and the culprit is the man who stole Jon Kent's childhood! Jon is joined by Earth-2's Superman, Val-Zod, and a surprise third hero to try to stop Ultraman's killing spree. But when Jon comes face-to-face with the man who tortured him and kept him imprisoned, he discovers an even greater threat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #3 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Jon Kent arrives on an Earth he's never seen…the world of Injustice! While a Kal-El rules this world in seeming peace, why does everyone Jon meets fear the S symbol on his chest? And why is Batman public enemy number one? Jon has to pick a side, and the consequences make either choice a dangerous one!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023