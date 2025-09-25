Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, dan mora, darkseid, Joshua Williamson, KO, mark waid

Superman & Justice League Tell Same Story Before DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

This week saw Mark Waid write Justice League Unlimited #11 and Joshua Williamson write Superman #30. Both were meant to have been drawn by Dan Mora, but that artist finally reached the limit of how many comics he could draw in a month. He was also on Immortal Legend Batman and the new Transformers. In a couple of weeks, he dropped off Justice League #11 and was replaced by Carmine Di Giandomenico.

But Dan Mora and Joshua Williamson do give us Superboy Prime, who has turned against Superman and joined the Absolute Legion Of Darkness, because it makes for a better story. Although dealing with Booster Gold…

…may make him anger the gods who write these comic books. And Booster Gold creator Dan Jurgens is rather precious about him. So both Superman and the Justice League in their respective comic books fight the Absolute Legion of Darkseid, though in what order I don't think anyone can work out right now.

The Justice League may gain the upper hand in the past…

But that's just a battle; in the future, it's all about Booster Gold and winning the war for Darkseid.

With an Omega energy generator, just the kind of thing that will be showing up (and possibly even narrating) DC's K.O. But it turns out that Superboy Prime has another plot twist courtesy of Joshua Williamson…

It was all a bluff and Superboy Prime was using his reader outrage to mask his true thoughts. and as he send Booster Gold back in time with yet one more reference…

So he gets his reward from Superman.

Man, they are handing those things out willy-nilly right now, just check The Matriarch in Wonder Woman #25, not drawn by Dan Mora.

And while in The New History Of The DC Universe #3, it is Mark Waid who recalls that series of events…

…it is Joshua Williamson who gets to write it this time around.

And then Mark Waid and Joshua Williamson also saved time by writing the same scene between them in both comic books.

Can't Dan Mora and Carmine Di Giandomenico decide whether or not the Doomsday Time Trapper has his hood up or down? And then thye final page for both…

I mean, couldn't DC Comics have just saved time and used Dan Mora's version? So at least he would have drawn some of Justice League Unlimited #11 as solicited… Superman #30 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora and Justice League Unlimited #11 by Mark Waid, Carmine Di Giandomenico were both published by DC Comics yesterday. And Omega Act next week…

Superman #30 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Superman has found the mysterious hero known as Booster Gold. Together, they must return to the present day to warn the Justice League, but Darkseid's Legion stands in the way. The shocking events of this issue lead into next month's massive next chapter in the all in saga!

Something strange is happening on Earth…and the Justice League is powerless to stop it! It began with a horrific volcanic eruption in the heart of the villain-stronghold nation of Zandia…and quickly spread to Count Vertigo's neighboring kingdom of Vlatava. The parademons that the JLU faced before are only the tip of the iceberg—the entire planet is now in peril! What signal does this point to in the Quantum Quorum's tournament? Do not miss this pivotal next chapter in the All In saga!

Following the cataclysmic events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the DC Universe is forever changed. Torches are passed as legacy heroes like Wally West embrace the mantles of their predecessors, heroes like Hal Jordan are tempted by darkness, and the Justice League faces formidable new threats such as Doomsday, Black Hand, and Superboy-Prime. Narrator Barry Allen recaps these events through his return, ending with the cataclysmic Flashpoint!

A special oversize prologue to DC's biggest event of the year. Everything since DC All In Special #1 has been building to this moment! Time Trapper is on the run from Darkseid's Legion. Racing through time to learn how to stop Darkseid's conquest, he witnesses how the future is already lost and the only hope of survival lies with the Justice League! The Time Trapper has a plan to save the DCU, but it means making an impossible offer to the League…

The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts

