Superman Loses A Superpower But Ends With An Extended Cliffhanger

Today sees the publication of Superman #5. And it ends with a bit of a cliffhanger. But you won't get a Superman #6 until September...

Today sees the publication of Superman #5. And it ends with a bit of a cliffhanger. Spoilers below. But you won't get a Superman #6 next month, or the month after that, as the Knight Terrors two-issue line-wide event takes their place. This means for every interrupted title, you will have to wait until September to find out what happens. But not Superman, it seems.

Project: Chained refers to the trademark image of Superman, breaking chains across his chest, there at the beginning of the strip and now a fundamental and trademarked part of his image. So naturally a plan from Lex Luthor to deal with Superman in one way or another. Which sees Superman lose one of his defining super powers. At least for now.

Which means for once, Superman might get a little break from the constant barrage of humanity. But also it means he can't hear wristwatch signals from Jimmy Olsen. or from Lex Luthor.

And dropping a cliffhanger right into the situation.

And that would have been it until September. But no! Looks! Superman Annual will pick this up instead in August! So that's only a two-month wait not a three month. Though ti will also include a "big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024" so that's even longer to wait. Still, could be worse, could be Black Adam #12 with a simple "Black Adam shall return and nothing else whatsoever."

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Mahmud Asrar

METROPOLIS'S SECRETS ARE REVEALED! Art by Mahmud Asrar, Max Raynor, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she'll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman! Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don't miss out!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/8/2023

SUPERMAN #5

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

Silver Banshee is back–and more dangerous than ever! Given a massive power upgrade by Lex Luthor's archenemies, Silver Banshee's scream rocks Metropolis, and Superman must stop her from destroying his city while also saving her life. Be ready for the shock ending that stabs this series in its heart!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/20/2023

BLACK ADAM #12 (OF 12)

(W) Priest (A) Eddy Barrows – Eber Ferreira (CA) John Giang

There is no redemption for Black Adam…or is there? In the series finale, Black Adam faces his ultimate foe…himself. Having saved the All-Father of the Akkadian New Gods, he is granted his truest desire–redemption. But be careful what you wish for…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/20/2023

