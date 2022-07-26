Superman: Space Age, A Prequel To Crisis On Infinite Earths (Spoiler)

Once upon a time, Superman: Space Age would have been part of DC Comics 5G and the new DC Comics Timeline that would have seen Clark Kent become Superman in the nineteen sixties. That was all done away with, but you can see the vestigial aspects in Superman & The Authority, and now from Marc Russell and Michael Allred who have taken it further, probably than they may have been allowed at the time – now that it is out of continuity and supposedly doesn't matter. But we know that everything happened and everything matters. So just as Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths is now a sequel to Crisis On Infinite Earths, so Superman: Space Age would have been a prequel to Crisis On Infinite Earths. Cementing itself in the DC canon timeline with Clark Kent meeting Pariah in a Metropolis bar in the sixties.

Setting itself up for the original Crisis happening in the eighties.

As well as the massive guilt that is fuelling Pariah's actions in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. It all fits together…

…even Beatlemania.

SUPERMAN SPACE AGE #1 (OF 3) CVR A MIKE ALLRED

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mike Allred

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end (Crisis on Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it. Uniting the critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star Squadron, The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner Mike Allred (Silver Surfer, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) for the first time, this series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters. Retail: $9.99 07/26/2022