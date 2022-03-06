Superman vs. Lobo #3 Preview: Superman Gains the Power of Censorship

Lobo is a free speech advocate in this preview of Superman vs. Lobo #3, but Superman's new power is inhibiting his rights! Yes, Superman's new power is preventing Lobo from saying cuss words! There's only one possible solution here: Lobo needs his own Fox News show. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN VS. LOBO #3

DC Comics

1021DC145

1021DC146 – Superman vs. Lobo #3 Daniel Warren Johnson Cover – $6.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Superman and Lobo must unite to save the bumbling god from the forces of the universe he destroyed. Some knew them as the WildC.A.T.s, but now they go by the Numen Revenge Squad. But can Superman trust the Main Man with an artifact that gives one the power to reshape reality to their whim? I mean, no, of course not. He's Lobo. The conclusion to this comedy epic is here!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $6.99

