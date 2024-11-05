Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Critical Entertainment, Minion

Supervillain Comic, Minion, From Critical Entertainment in 2025

Minion by Critical Entertainment founders Mason Mendoza and Christopher Reda, drawn by Leandro Rizzo about the henchmen of a supervillain

Critical Entertainment is a relatively new Los Angeles-based comic book publishing company who have been doing the convention circuit and recently have had comics pop up in Diamond Previews and Lunar's Next Phase, as part of the CEX's solicits. And we have a look ahead at what's coming next year… even if some of the books are rather late. But also announcing Minion for the direct market, by Critical Entertainment founders Mason Mendoza and Christopher Reda, drawn by Leandro Rizzo about the henchmen of a supervillain as they fight for control over futuristic New Manhattan. As to any concern with Minion being quite close to Minions? Well, they got away with Planetary Expansion, did they not?

​Minion

Chapter 1 Part 1

Releasing in 2025

Written by: Mason Mendoza & Christopher Reda

Illustrated by: Leandro Rizzo

Lettered by: Travis Lanham

26 Pages – Full Color – $3.99

UPC #855794008059: 00111

In the not-too-distant future, the fate of New Manhattan hangs in a delicate balance between long-time, legendary superhero, Captain Cool, and a new underground crime syndicate threatening to take over the city. Forces of good and evil intertwine in this futuristic society where scientific innovation has created super individuals, but even they are still subject to corrupt politicians and a culture where the wealth gap between rich and poor will leave an everyday citizen starving. New recruit Double Zero joins a team of minions who have been put to the demanding task of collecting parts of a doomsday device capable of defeating Captain Cool.

Planetary Expansion Issue 5

Chapter 5: Space Part 1

Releasing Early 2025

26 Pages

Full Color – $4.99

UPC #855794008011: 00511

Diamond Code: Coming in December

Lunar Code: Coming in December

Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there

The First Americans Issue 1

Chapter 1: The Bering Strait

Rereleasing Early 2025

44 Pages

Full Color

$4.99

UPC #855794008028: 00111

Cover A: Diamond Code: NOV241483

Cover B: Diamond Code: NOV241484

Cover A: Lunar Code: 1124CX417

Cover B: Lunar Code: 1124CX418

At the end of the Ice Age 14,000 years ago and on the verge of starvation, a Tribe of Paleo-Indians travel across from Siberia into North America to hunt an elusive pack of Mammoths; but when they fail to hunt down the beasts, the tribe members must adapt to their new surroundings before becoming extinct.

The First Americans Issue 2

Chapter 2: Wolf Pack

Rereleasing Early 2025

Written by: Christopher Reda

Illustrated by: Tadd Galusha

Lettered by: Travis Lanham

56 Pages

Full Color – $6.99

UPC #855794008028: 00211

Cover A: Diamond Code: APR241402

Cover B: Diamond Code: Coming in January

Cover A: Lunar Code: Coming in January

Cover B: Lunar Code: Coming in January

At the end of the Ice Age 14,000 years ago and on the verge of starvation, a Tribe of Paleo-Indians travel across from Siberia into North America to hunt an elusive pack of Mammoths; but when they fail to hunt down the beasts, the tribe members must adapt to their new surroundings before becoming extinct.

Space Dragon

Releasing in Winter

Preorder Now

Written by: Christopher Reda

Illustrated by: Alonso Molina Gonzales

Lettered by: Travis Lanham

115 Pages – 7.5" x 12" Extra Large Trade

Full Color – $14.99

ISBN: 978-0-692-08903-3

Diamond Code: AUG241612

Lunar Code: 0824CX493

Cover B by Devin Kurtz

Diamond Code: AUG241613

Lunar Code: 0824CX494

After his habitat planet runs dry, a gigantic Dragon travels through space in search of a new water source with an Alien Bird passenger; but when he fails to find any drinkable water, the Dragon must learn to push on through the unknown to avoid dying of thirst.

The Quarrel

One Shot

Preorder Now

Releasing Soon

Written by: Mason Mendoza

Illustrated by: Alonso Molina Gonzales

14 Pages

Full Color

$2.99

UPC #855794008127: 00111

Diamond Code: JUN241555

Lunar Code: 1024CX475

A Red-Tailed Hawk hunts an Orchard Oriole through New York's Central Park in this hand-painted watercolor short story.

Life is an Open Door

One Shot

Releasing Early 2025

36 Pages

Full Color$4.99

UPC #855794008080: 00111

Diamond Code: DEC231387

Lunar Code: Coming in December

Have you ever worked in a cramped office, looked at the exit door, and felt that urge to get up from your desk and make a break for it? Al, the working class Dalmatian, channels his animal impulses in this fun comic book short story about giving into instinct and going remote.

The Cowboy with Many Hats

16 Full Color Pages

$3.99

UPC #855794008035: 00111

Diamond Code: JUN241557

Lunar Code: Coming January

A sheriff framed for murder and now on the run.

