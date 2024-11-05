Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Critical Entertainment, Minion
Supervillain Comic, Minion, From Critical Entertainment in 2025
Minion by Critical Entertainment founders Mason Mendoza and Christopher Reda, drawn by Leandro Rizzo about the henchmen of a supervillain
Critical Entertainment is a relatively new Los Angeles-based comic book publishing company who have been doing the convention circuit and recently have had comics pop up in Diamond Previews and Lunar's Next Phase, as part of the CEX's solicits. And we have a look ahead at what's coming next year… even if some of the books are rather late. But also announcing Minion for the direct market, by Critical Entertainment founders Mason Mendoza and Christopher Reda, drawn by Leandro Rizzo about the henchmen of a supervillain as they fight for control over futuristic New Manhattan. As to any concern with Minion being quite close to Minions? Well, they got away with Planetary Expansion, did they not?
Minion
Chapter 1 Part 1
Releasing in 2025
Written by: Mason Mendoza & Christopher Reda
Illustrated by: Leandro Rizzo
Lettered by: Travis Lanham
26 Pages – Full Color – $3.99
UPC #855794008059: 00111
In the not-too-distant future, the fate of New Manhattan hangs in a delicate balance between long-time, legendary superhero, Captain Cool, and a new underground crime syndicate threatening to take over the city. Forces of good and evil intertwine in this futuristic society where scientific innovation has created super individuals, but even they are still subject to corrupt politicians and a culture where the wealth gap between rich and poor will leave an everyday citizen starving. New recruit Double Zero joins a team of minions who have been put to the demanding task of collecting parts of a doomsday device capable of defeating Captain Cool.
Planetary Expansion Issue 5
Chapter 5: Space Part 1
Releasing Early 2025
26 Pages
Full Color – $4.99
UPC #855794008011: 00511
Diamond Code: Coming in December
Lunar Code: Coming in December
Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there
The First Americans Issue 1
Chapter 1: The Bering Strait
Rereleasing Early 2025
44 Pages
Full Color
$4.99
UPC #855794008028: 00111
Cover A: Diamond Code: NOV241483
Cover B: Diamond Code: NOV241484
Cover A: Lunar Code: 1124CX417
Cover B: Lunar Code: 1124CX418
At the end of the Ice Age 14,000 years ago and on the verge of starvation, a Tribe of Paleo-Indians travel across from Siberia into North America to hunt an elusive pack of Mammoths; but when they fail to hunt down the beasts, the tribe members must adapt to their new surroundings before becoming extinct.
The First Americans Issue 2
Chapter 2: Wolf Pack
Rereleasing Early 2025
Written by: Christopher Reda
Illustrated by: Tadd Galusha
Lettered by: Travis Lanham
56 Pages
Full Color – $6.99
UPC #855794008028: 00211
Cover A: Diamond Code: APR241402
Cover B: Diamond Code: Coming in January
Cover A: Lunar Code: Coming in January
Cover B: Lunar Code: Coming in January
At the end of the Ice Age 14,000 years ago and on the verge of starvation, a Tribe of Paleo-Indians travel across from Siberia into North America to hunt an elusive pack of Mammoths; but when they fail to hunt down the beasts, the tribe members must adapt to their new surroundings before becoming extinct.
Space Dragon
Releasing in Winter
Preorder Now
Written by: Christopher Reda
Illustrated by: Alonso Molina Gonzales
Lettered by: Travis Lanham
115 Pages – 7.5" x 12" Extra Large Trade
Full Color – $14.99
ISBN: 978-0-692-08903-3
Diamond Code: AUG241612
Lunar Code: 0824CX493
Cover B by Devin Kurtz
Diamond Code: AUG241613
Lunar Code: 0824CX494
After his habitat planet runs dry, a gigantic Dragon travels through space in search of a new water source with an Alien Bird passenger; but when he fails to find any drinkable water, the Dragon must learn to push on through the unknown to avoid dying of thirst.
The Quarrel
One Shot
Preorder Now
Releasing Soon
Written by: Mason Mendoza
Illustrated by: Alonso Molina Gonzales
14 Pages
Full Color
$2.99
UPC #855794008127: 00111
Diamond Code: JUN241555
Lunar Code: 1024CX475
A Red-Tailed Hawk hunts an Orchard Oriole through New York's Central Park in this hand-painted watercolor short story.
Life is an Open Door
One Shot
Releasing Early 2025
36 Pages
Full Color$4.99
UPC #855794008080: 00111
Diamond Code: DEC231387
Lunar Code: Coming in December
Have you ever worked in a cramped office, looked at the exit door, and felt that urge to get up from your desk and make a break for it? Al, the working class Dalmatian, channels his animal impulses in this fun comic book short story about giving into instinct and going remote.
The Cowboy with Many Hats
16 Full Color Pages
$3.99
UPC #855794008035: 00111
Diamond Code: JUN241557
Lunar Code: Coming January
A sheriff framed for murder and now on the run.