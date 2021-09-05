Swamp Thing #7 Preview: The Impotence of Peacemaker

The Suicide Squad is still trying to capture Swamp Thing in this preview of Swamp Thing #7, but things aren't going well for them. Particularly for Peacemaker, who is felling quite ineffective about the whole situation. Check out a preview of the issue below and look for it in stores on Tuesday.

SWAMP THING #7 (OF 10)

DC Comics

0721DC149

0721DC150 – SWAMP THING #7 (OF 10) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins

Broken and untethered from the Green, the Swamp Thing is on the run and being hunted by the Suicide Squad, deep in the forests of Kaziranga. Having learned about the true nature of the Green, Levi Kamei knows that if he is to make it out alive and regain his powers, he must choose to embrace the memory of the events that made him the new avatar of the Green—no matter how painful. But time is running out, and Levi must make his choice, as an old nightmare now stalks his steps.

In Shops: 9/7/2021

SRP: $3.99