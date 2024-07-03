Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Swipe File | Tagged: No More Mutant, poison ivy, scarlet witch, wanda maximoff

Swipe File: Poison Ivy And Scarlet Witch (Spoilers)

From the new Poison Ivy #24 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara out from DC Comics today... and House Of M from 2005.

From the new Poison Ivy #24 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara out from DC Comics today.

And from House Of M, by Brian Bendis and David Finch…

As Poison Ivy makes it back from the here-after in the all-together.

Poison Ivy #24 is published today/yesterday…

POISON IVY #24 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

THE DEATH OF PAMELA ISLEY Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man (a.k.a. Floro), has stacked the deck in his favor. Neither Ivy's powers nor her allies are enough to put an end to Floro and his devilish plan to turn Ivy's victims against her. As time, and her own supply of blood, runs out, one thing becomes apparent: to bring the outbreak of the parasitic fungi, Ophiocordyceps Lamia, to an end, Poison Ivy will have to kill both her own creator and herself. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/03/2024

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran a similar column and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

