SWORD #11 Preview: Can SWORD Win Its Final Battle?

SWORD comes to its conclusion in this preview of SWORD #11, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

SWORD #11

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE FINAL FRONTIER?

Sword Station One is crashing to Earth. The Lethal Legion is poised to destroy the diplomatic zone. Abigail Brand is ready to make her move. But how far ahead did she plan? How many losses will she accept? And how many bodies will she leave in her wake?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99