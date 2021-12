SWORD #11 Preview: Can SWORD Win Its Final Battle?

SWORD #11 MARVEL COMICS OCT210875 OCT210876 – SWORD #11 RENAUD VAR – $3.99 (W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli THE FINAL FRONTIER? Sword Station One is crashing to Earth. The Lethal Legion is poised to destroy the diplomatic zone. Abigail Brand is ready to make her move. But how far ahead did she plan? How many losses will she accept? And how many bodies will she leave in her wake? RATED T+ In Shops: 12/22/2021 SRP: $3.99

SWORD comes to its conclusion in this preview of SWORD #11, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

