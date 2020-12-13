Sylvie Kantorovitz Creates Graphic Novel About Her Artistic Life

Sylvie Kantorovitz, born in Casablanca in 1960 and living in France, originally worked as a teacher, studied at the Arts Student League in New York, that at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, and became an author-illustrator of children's books. In her career, she has illustrated about twenty-five books, five of which she has also written, including the likes of Go To Bed Monster, Zig And The Magic Umbrella, The Very Tiny Baby, Loose Tooth, and Little Witch's Bad Dream.

Now she is creating something for a slightly older audience, her first middle-grade graphic novel, being published by Walker Books US. And it's something that is very close to her heart, a memoir of her life, called Sylvie.

An affecting portrait of a unique childhood, Sylvie connects the ordinary moments of growing up to a life rich in hope and purpose. Sylvie lives in a school in France. Her father is the principal, and her home is an apartment at the end of a hallway of classrooms. As a young child, Sylvie and her brother explore this most unusual kingdom, full of small mysteries and quirky surprises. But in middle and high school, life grows more complicated. Sylvie also begins to sense that her perceived "success" relies on the pursuit of math and science, even though she loves art. In a funny and perceptive graphic memoir, author-illustrator Sylvie Kantorovitz traces her first steps as an artist and teacher. Available in softcover and hardcover editions.

Published on the 10th of February, here's a look ahead at what Sylvie Kantorovitz has been working on for many, many months.