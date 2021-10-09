Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #4 Preview: An Eternals Movie Tie-In

The Eternals movie is heading to theaters soon, and all of a sudden, The Eternals are showing up everywhere! Not only in their own various series, but in Symbiote Spider-Man Crossroads #4. But Spider-Man is getting sick and tired of it. Call it Eternals movie tie-in burnout. That's why he's teaming up with the Deviants, probably. But the Deviants have other ideas… like killing that damn wall-crawler! Check out the preview below.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211180

(W) Peter David (A / CA) Greg Land

ENTER: THE ETERNALS!

• SPIDER-MAN and THE INCREDIBLE HULK join forces with the DEVIANTS!

• Wait, that can't be right… can it? RATED T

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

