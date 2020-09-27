Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks New Werewolf by Night Marvel Comic

Earlier this year, Bleeding Cool covered Marvel's San Diego COVID-Con's Werewolf By Night presentation, which saw the creative team talk about this upcoming title. The new series will pair two of the most interestingly named writers in comics, Black Eyed Peas' Taboo and Benjamin Jackendoff, for this series, which Marvel advertised saying, "The hour of the wolf is almost at hand." Hm. Recently, Taboo, who famously wondered "Where is the love?" alongside will.i.am and Fergie, spoke about his take on this Marvel comic and the role that the hero Red Wolf will play in the series.

Werewolf By Night focuses on lead character Jake, a young man who inherits a family curse, who finds himself tasked with protecting his community from a "mysterious corporation." This will lead him into conflict with Red Wolf, a Super Hero with whom Taboo is familiar. He and co-writer Benjamin Jackendoff previously wrote the fan-favorite hero in Marve Comics #1000, and are now bringing him back as a main feature of Werewolf By Night.

Taboo spoke to Marvel.com on his unique perspective for this story, saying:

I'm half-Hopi and half-Mexican, so we pulled a lot from my personal experience to implement that in our storytelling. The cool thing about this story is that although there's a Native perspective to it, it's not a Native story. This kid is dealing with becoming a werewolf and it's inclusive to everyone, and there's bits and pieces for everyone to take away their own personal motivation.

Werewolf By Night, which introduces a new horror-themed hero into the Marvel Universe, will debut just in time for Halloween on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020. It will feature artwork from Scot Eaton, who Taboo describes as an artist who takes his and Jackendoff's vision "to the next level." And when that comic does finally come out, I got a feelin' that that night's going to be a good, good night.